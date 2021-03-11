ABERDEEN – Frustrations, from county officials and residents alike, regarding the Coontail bridge project were points of discussion during March 5’s board of supervisors meeting. The bridge has been closed to traffic since January, making for lengthy detours to and from Aberdeen on Coontail Road.
By contract, the project was supposed to be completed Oct. 6 last year, and the company building it, Tanner Construction of Ellisville, is in liquidated damages, meaning it’s liable to incur a $500 per day penalty for every day after the contracted completion date that it’s not finished.
In recent weeks, rains, ice and snow have slowed work progress on establishing a stable roadbed.
“I’ve taken my four-wheelers down there several times, like today, and no one’s there. It’s a real, real inconvenience,” said Chuckie Wilson, who lives alongside nearby Rye Road and works in West Point. “I don’t understand why we didn’t have a backup plan for that bridge. It started in January and it’s March. That’s not a real big area to cover to build a bridge.”
The former bridge has been demolished since January’s closure, and the official detour is Adams Road.
“I get calls everyday. I wish it was done six months ago when it should’ve been done, but right now the weather is in play whether we want to hear it or not,” said county road manager Daniel Williams.
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West noted a bridge in his district that underwent a change in its weight limit, causing a school bus to be forced to go 40 minutes out of its way.
Williams said county officials recently demanded the company to come to work because local officials wanted stone for the roadbed in place earlier this week.
“As far as what the county has done to keep that open, normally when we replace a bridge, we close the road and tear it out and the road is closed the whole time. The county bought extra right of way so we could use the old one for the citizens since it’s so heavily traveled. We tried to keep it open for as long as we could but had to close it to tie in and it’s been closed longer than we wanted it to,” said county engineer Kyle Strong, adding the ground needs to be stable to prevent asphalt from cracking.
While no firm date was given as to when it would reopen to traffic, board members said if it isn’t open by its March 19 meeting, they will consider enforcing the maximum penalty through liquidated damages.
Strong said progress on the bridge has been tracked daily. As of late last week, work still to be completed included putting down the remainder of stone for the roadbed, paving, guard rails, signs, striping and grassing before it’s completely finished.
State road officials told the county years ago the bridge would have to be replaced.
Williams later said the county sold the scrap from the demolished bridge for $20,353.
During his appearance, Wilson also shared concerns with recent flooding on Box Road, which has been used as a cut-through road to Highway 45 from Coontail Road.
Williams said new signs were installed last week warning of flooding issues, adding the ones previously in place were missing. He also said Road Closed signs were put up after floods posed problems.
Looking ahead
West and District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware shared a little of what they learned through a Monroe County Chamber of Commerce workshop last week about economic development, sparking discussion about looking ahead for the county.
“One of the biggest things I got out of it is what can we do as Monroe County to make it more attractive to bring businesses to the county,” Ware said.
West said the county shouldn’t look at neighboring areas to set the base model, adding it’s important to continue improving education, industrial site and port aspects.
“You can’t win the Kentucky Derby with a mule. We need to stop looking at Lowndes County with their stuff that’s already blooming and going and stop looking at Lee County with what they have blooming,” he said.
West said it’s important to realize the impact investments local industries make in the county just as much as the number of jobs created.
“What can we do to turn this thing around? Where are we missing the boat? We’ve got to have a strategy to do something different. If we’ve been here four or five years and haven’t brought any businesses, to me, that’s a problem,” said District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan of attracting new industry.
West talked about how competitive economic development is and how it sometimes moves slowly.
“It’s never going to move as fast as we want it to,” said board president Joseph Richardson. “You’ve got to start now for the generation ahead.”
In other business, supervisors approved to reopen the county’s community centers, with COVID-19 safety measures to be observed.