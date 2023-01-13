ABERDEEN – Action items receiving and filing letters from the Mississippi Department of Revenue regarding a number of industrial tax exemptions sparked discussion Jan. 3 about a recent U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing against United Furniture Industries.
“I saw where United Furniture had an involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy filed against them in the northern district of Mississippi that just happened over the weekend. Wells Fargo and a couple of others are the filing creditors,” said board attorney David Houston.
According to media reports, UFI owes Wells Fargo more than $99.2 million in secured debt. The other companies in the filing, Security Associates of Mississippi and V&B International, claim United owes upwards of $300,000.
The petition, which was filed Dec. 30, would force the furniture company to liquidate its assets as part of the bankruptcy case. UFI, which ceased operations and announced a layoff of its entire staff in November, has properties in Amory, Nettleton, Hatley and Wren.
Houston was told there was consideration of a voluntary filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Southern District of Ohio, where the company’s principal owner resides.
“What they’re looking for is if they start liquidating assets from the bankruptcy, I don’t envision that case staying in Chapter 7. I would imagine it will likely be converted to a Chapter 11 liquidation,” Houston said.
In addition to UFI, supervisors approved to file letters on the minutes from the state department of revenue approving tax exemptions for Kemira, Magnum Metals, Tronox, Axiall (Westlake) and NauticStar. The exemptions do not include road and bridge and school taxes.
In terms of the tax exemptions, District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson said UFI was in operation at the time they were approved by the state.
Board president Hosea Bogan asked if UFI’s status would end the 10-year tax exemptions, but Houston said it wouldn’t in a case such as this one.
Houston noted the bankruptcy is a priority claim, which pertains to taxes and wages, for example, but administrative expense claims are ahead of them.
In other business, supervisors approved to advertise for bids for various materials and supplies for the Monroe County Road Department.
“It’s going to go up some, but it shouldn’t be what you saw last year,” road department manager Daniel Williams said of material prices. “A lot of stuff went up 30 to 45 percent. We stocked up prior to it going up. I know pipe is going to go up, they’re telling me 10 to 15 percent, but we’ll get some more standards before it does go up.”
Supervisors also reappointed Houston to serve for another one-year term as board attorney.
During his input, District 3 Supervisor Rubel West thanked board members for a successful 2022 and noted he qualified before last Tuesday’s meeting to run for a second term.
Supervisors also approved for Richardson to donate $100 from his rural recreation funds to purchase a full-page ad in the Smithville Lady Noles’ softball program representative of the board of supervisors.
Chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer said county administrator Bob Prisock talked to business owner Dennis Moon regarding interest in property at the Prairie Industrial Site, adding he is happy with plans to date.
The board approved for Houston to draft an order declaring an 18-wheeler trailer, which has been on the former compress site across from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office for several years, as abandoned.
