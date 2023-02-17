ABERDEEN – The board of supervisors addressed two separate cases Feb. 10 regarding delinquent garbage bills prohibiting citizens from obtaining their license plates.
Three Rivers Planning and Development District uses a computer system detecting delinquent garbage bills attached to addresses rather than to former residents who created the bills, with some dating back decades. People living at addresses with delinquent bills are unable to obtain their license plates.
Ongoing issues from citizens led supervisors to previously approve a hearing officer for these cases, but the board continues to address some instances.
“There’s a bill on the legislative floor, but the bad part is instead of getting your car tags, it goes to the tax office for a tax lien on your property and it could sell in three years. The good part is it establishes a seven-year statute of limitations,” said District 3 Supervisor Rubel West. “The legislature is well aware of the troubles the board is having here.”
While one couple’s issue was resolved last Friday after more evidence was presented to Three Rivers, it was suggested county officials try to find out more information about the other citizen’s issues with delinquent bills being transferred among her family members’ accounts.
“We’re going to keep fighting for you,” West said.
In other business, supervisors gave county solid waste department manager Tony Ligon permission to issue $50 fines for habitual cases of overloaded commercial dumpsters. He said there will be ample warning to allow proper notice before fines are issued, saying most of the instances deal with smaller dumpsters.
“I don’t want to start nit-picking on small businesses but if it’s a reoccurring problem, then they need to get a bigger dumpster. If a business generates that much extra garbage on a regular basis, they need to get a bigger dumpster. I don’t want to start making it harder and start nickeling and diming small businesses,” said District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson.
The county is part of a pilot program for a camera system mounted on garbage trucks that better monitors pick-ups and how full dumpsters are. There are fees for extra services to better track the service, and Ligon said any fines charged could help pay for the service.
Board members talked about continued efforts for a gas line for the Prairie Industrial Site. Last October, supervisors approved a request to the Mississippi Public Service Commission to pursue the project.
It was noted last week one of the interested parties in the project declined a proposal for the gas line but will revisit it in 2024. County administrator Bob Prisock plans to talk to the public service commission about the project.
Supervisors also approved for Richardson to donate $3,000 from his rural recreation funds for a new pedestrian bridge at Smithville’s Rod Brasfield Park.