ABERDEEN – As of last Friday morning, the Monroe County Circuit Clerk’s Office had already issued 400 absentees and was inundated by a number of people voting early for the November general election.
The board of supervisors took action Sept. 25 on a number of items related to funding made available for the upcoming election, which is facing hurdles imposed by the pandemic and is drawing more attention than any election in previous years.
“We’re having no problem at all with voters coming in to vote absentee or requesting absentees,” said circuit clerk Dana Sloan.
Approved items included a request for Mitchell, McNutt & Sams to assist the circuit clerk and county elections commission in preparing for the election because of the impact through COVID-19, making applications and a memorandum of understanding with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office to obtain grant funds made available through House Bill 1789, applying for a grant through the Center for Tech and Civic Life and authorizing compensation for hazard pay made available through House Bill 824.
Board attorney David Houston also explained the statutory authority of a resolution board in each county.
“What a resolution board does is if there’s a dispute about ballots and things like that, they’re the ones who get this and make an initial determination about whether a ballot is good or bad and should be counted or not counted. This is not the election commission. This is a separate board of electors either appointed by the elections commission or the official handling the election, which would be the circuit clerk,” he said.
Members of the resolution board are paid $250 per election. Through state legislation, there are additional funds for those working elections through hazard pay because of the pandemic. Houston added details are being worked out about grant money to reimburse counties for the hazard pay.
The Mississippi Secretary of State has been authorized to administer grant money, and Monroe County was allocated $3,375 to hire an additional poll worker at each of its 26 voting precincts.
Additionally, the Center for Tech and Civic Life has sent notices to counties about available funds through COVID-19 response grants.
“I got notification that we are authorized and will be receiving a check for $24,768 from that fund to help,” Sloan said.
Funding from grant sources has to be spent on separate items. District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey asked if the county can submit the associated legal fees through its CARES Act funding, which is planned.
Later during his input, county administrator Bob Prisock gave an explanation of submittals he has made for salary reimbursements, equipment and a control panel at Monroe County 911. The county is eligible for $504,700 in CARES Act funds and after those submittals, there is roughly $15,000 left.
Prisock said the salary reimbursements have been approved, and the other submittals are waiting for review.
In another COVID-19-related matter, Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson said the county received a fumigator, valued at $4,700, and two gallons of cleaner through the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.
“It will be good for any of the county buildings that need spraying after someone tests positive,” she said.
She said the county was awarded $32,769 through an Emergency Performance Grant. Sanderson has also applied for five warning sirens through a hazard mitigation grant.
She added Bartahatchie’s siren was struck by lightning recently and is not working. Prisock has checked on insurance coverage, and it will be repaired soon.
Prairie Industrial Site
Prisock gave a presentation identifying occupants of buildings at the Prairie Industrial Site, along with action items to clean up the property. The county absorbed the City of Aberdeen’s ownership of the property in a swap for the former Holley Performance building earlier this year.
“I talked to Three Rivers [Planning and Development District] earlier this week, and Prairie Industrial Park is in their [Brownfields grant] group and is qualified,” he said. “You can request up to $500,000. I was asking if we got $500,000, could we use it to tear down buildings without roofs and I’m waiting to get feedback.”
He said it comes with a 20 percent cost share, and county labor can be applied to it.
Action items included bush hogging after grass goes dormant and general property cleanup. District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan said the board needs to firm up a completion date for cleanup so it isn’t overlooked.
During his input later in the meeting, District 3 Supervisor Rubel West told about a recent meeting with local elected officials giving feedback about the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce.
“I think we have an opportunity with this Prairie land. We don’t need to go down this road alone. Let’s pull them in and say, ‘This is what we want and give us pieces and parts.’ We may do some bush hogging but we want to know what’s the low hanging fruit? What can we spend fewer dollars on to have it ready so we can get it on the market?,” he asked.
He added the board needs to come up with a set of goals and a timeframe.