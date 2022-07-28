ABERDEEN – The board of supervisors had discussion July 22 about contributing additional funding for a program providing free tuition for Monroe County students who attend Itawamba Community College. While no action was taken, board members were favorable of contributing an additional $25,000.
The county already budgets $75,000 each year, and county chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer said the account currently has $255,000.
“We had a meeting with Three Rivers, and there was mention the Gilmore Foundation will not be making the $25,000 donation anymore and they wanted to know if you wanted to pick that up,” he said.
Supervisors discussed using money for the Holley fund to provide the extra money.
“We were blessed for years that the Gilmore Foundation did all of it, but we joined with them,” said District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson.
Boozer and board president Hosea Bogan recommended asking local businesses and industries if they’d be interested in contributing funds to help provide for the tuition program.
First responders matters
Supervisors approved Monroe County Fire Coordinator Terry Tucker’s request to proceed with an application for Rural Fire Truck Acquisition Program funds through the state for a truck for Sipsey River Volunteer Fire Department. It was previously approved for the Nettleton Fire Department to use Round 13 of funding, but the department is not going to use it at this time.
If the county is approved, it will be early next year before it is notified.
“If we ordered it today, it would be about 420 days out,” Tucker said of a delivery date.
Tucker said fire truck prices have greatly increased from an average of $280,000 to being as expensive as $340,000.
“I do want to think about stepping up and combining trucks to go up to a 3,000-gallon tanker pumper, which is in the $400,000 range. We’ve got fewer firemen now, and they can take one apparatus that has 3,000 gallons and hold it until the next fire department gets there. If we can eventually go through the whole county and buy everybody one, we won’t have any problems with water,” Tucker said, adding the possibility can be discussed further in the future.
In a separate fire department matter, District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware asked about details for volunteer firefighters for Prairie. Tucker said there are approximately 17 volunteer firefighters, and as many as 12 recently graduated from volunteer certification class.
During his input, Tucker also gave credit to recent work through the Monroe County Volunteer Search and Rescue team, which most recently aided in locating a missing child in the county. Volunteers have also helped in missing person cases in Lee and Alcorn counties.
“Search and rescue has been really busy this summer, but they’ve done a great job. We’ve gotten a lot of text messages from law enforcement and fire officials in Lee County about the equipment we brought from Monroe and how well-trained our guys are,” he said.
In order to give supervisors an idea of costs, chief deputy Billy Richey presented quotes for forward- and rear-facing cameras with video capabilities for all patrol units and body cameras for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Supervisors approved to advertise for bids for the cameras.
In other business
During his input, Richardson passed along a request for $26,965 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for Smithville for a pump that’s already been ordered for its water department. The request was approved.
“They can save their ARPA money and apply through the state and get more money by using that ARPA money, but they have no other way of paying for this,” he said.
Reoccurring old business items on supervisors’ agendas have included progress at the Prairie Industrial Site and American Rescue Plan Act funding and potential projects. Board attorney David Houston said engineers are currently working on plans for the hospital.
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West suggested adding progress reports on bridge projects throughout the county and the county’s redistricting to old business. As far as redistricting, Bogan said everyone in the county, including those intending to run for office in next year’s county election, should be notified. It was said the notification process is standard practice through the circuit clerk’s office.
Aberdeen School District Superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith introduced herself to the board and shared her 90-day plan, which includes student success, attracting and retaining faculty and staff and communicating with stakeholders.
County officials welcomed her, and Ware said he is looking forward to a successful school year. Imogene Dancy, who has had several children graduate from Aberdeen High School, said the district helped make them successful in their careers.
“I thank you all for all that you do to support the students out there. The children there get what you put out and from the bottom of my heart, I thank you all so, so much,” Dancy said.
Each supervisor approved to donate money from his rural recreation funds to teams through the Hamilton Sports Association and the Hatley Park and Recreation Department playing in the World Series in South Carolina.
Ware and West also donated $500 each to an effort through the Aberdeen Visitor’s Bureau for the upcoming Paradise Alley project. Ware also made separate rural recreation department donations for two separate school supply efforts.
