ABERDEEN – During an Aug. 24 board of supervisors meeting, chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer explained the county’s Fiscal Year ’22-’23 budget, saying there are no countywide increases for taxpayers.
While the county is currently operating with a total budget of $44,156,210, the upcoming fiscal year’s budget is $61,532,677.
“Of that amount, 30.79 percent is raised through tax levies, which is $18,546,558. That’s a slight increase from last year, but that’s calculated from the growth we had this time. All-in-all, we have a zero percent millage increase on our county budget and a .21 [mill increase] in the Monroe County School District based on their request,” Boozer said.
There will also be a net increase of 3.45 mills for the Nettleton School District.
“Both school districts had a good amount of growth, as well as the county had growth like the assessor pointed out. That helped a lot, and I’m thankful we did have growth. My only worry is that the growth was in the 4th District where Southern Natural Gas had storage, which really increased the valuation,” Boozer said. “My only thing is with the situation in the nation in regards to fossil fuels is whether or not that might go away in the next year or two and whether we’ll have something to make that value back up if there is a decrease there.”
The upcoming budget, which goes into effect Oct. 1, includes a 34 percent increase compared to the current budget due to pass-through funds, such as those from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Boozer said there are also funds for road and bridge improvements through bond money and special legislation.
“Anytime you have a project like that, it’s the same way. When the [Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville attendance center] domes were being built, we had pass-through money. It looks like you’re spending a lot of money, but it’s just passing through,” said District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson.
Boozer credited former District 5 Supervisor Robert Tomey for presenting the idea years ago of not exempting road and bridge taxes for local industries when it comes to 10-year tax exemptions. The contributions from local industries have greatly benefited the county’s road and bridge funds.
A public hearing on the upcoming fiscal year budget will be held during Sept. 9's board of supervisors meeting.
Monroe Regional Hospital discussion
In addressing old business regarding ARPA funds, board attorney David Houston said he was expecting a report from the engineering firm working on plans for electrical and plumbing improvements at Monroe Regional Hospital later in the day.
While the county and City of Aberdeen, which jointly own the hospital building, have plans to spend ARPA funds on infrastructure improvements, Houston shared a recent discussion with Mayor Charles Scott about the project.
“He actually brought up if we really need to do this or is this building in such a shape that we need to build a new hospital,” Houston said. “It’s been mentioned by the hospital lessee about building a new facility. I told him we’d have to talk about it and see how much money is involved and what kind of grant money would be available to do something like that.”
Houston is a retired federal judge, and he said the construction of the Senator Thad Cochran U.S. Bankruptcy Courthouse on the north side of Aberdeen cost $14.5 million, and it came at a bargain since it was a pilot project 17 years ago.
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West asked what would be done with the building used by Monroe Regional Hospital in the event there was a new hospital constructed.
“There’s no way to raze that building and build something back because it would be a disruption of services,” Houston said.
He said the main part of the hospital was constructed in the late 1950s, and the additions of the behavioral wing, Personal Place and Assisted Living were completed throughout the years.
“It’s a lot of things that could, would and might never happen,” Houston said.
The board of supervisors approved to continue its contract with MedStat for ambulance service to the county at its previous meeting. During his input later in last week’s meeting, Houston clarified there is an interpretation of statute that it doesn’t require attorney general’s approval or filing with the secretary of state.
“What it does mean is we do need to have a contract with Aberdeen and Amory for the ambulance service. While we provide the most significant amount of the compensation, Aberdeen and Amory do contribute $23,000 each annually,” he said, adding he drafted an intergovernmental agreement for the cities and county.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.