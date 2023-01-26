ABERDEEN – New activity at the Prairie Industrial Site prompted discussion of nearby growth opportunities during Jan. 20’s board of supervisors meeting.
Dean Irvin partnered with the county for a building to provide an indoor shooting range. It recently hosted its first national competition, and several others are planned throughout the year.
“There were 45 shooters who attended, and the Prairie RCDC made $700 selling food. Ten to 12 of them stayed in Aberdeen, and the rest stayed in Columbus and West Point. The next competition filled up immediately, and there will be different people coming from Illinois and Michigan,” said county administrator Bob Prisock.
Board president Hosea Bogan noted the need to try retaining hotel revenue in Monroe County, which led to discussion about efforts for a hotel and truck stop in Aberdeen.
“I don’t know if there’s an incentive for the county and city to work together for a hotel. I think once we establish a demand, there will be an incentive out there,” said District 3 Supervisor Rubel West.
He also noted the recent sale of a building at the Prairie Industrial Site and the new owner could possibly bring in four businesses, although he was unsure of what they could be.
As far as lodging accommodations, Sheriff Kevin Crook said a partnering hotel could alleviate the need to build barracks at his department’s part-time law enforcement training academy.
“I think the more partnerships we can get, the more we can bring to the table,” said District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware.
Bogan said there needs to be a push for the next executive director of the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce to encourage more economic development, which led to West asking about a previous idea from years ago to partner with the Golden Triangle LINK for industrial recruitment.
“When you talk about a real success story. West Point lost Bryan Foods, but you look at it as it goes south down Highway 45 and the development that has happened there the last 10 years is incredible,” said board attorney David Houston.
West said West Point’s restaurants and hotels have particularly capitalized on travelers, and supervisors continued to discuss the same potential for Aberdeen.
Emergency response
Monroe County 911/Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson addressed items, including testing of tornado sirens. Whereas sirens are tested the first Friday of each month when it’s not cloudy, she asked for permission to test them on a more regular basis.
“If you set them off when it’s cloudy, people think a tornado is coming. I run a silent test ever week to see if they’re all running,” she said.
There was discussion about technical issues earlier this month when an EF1 tornado struck Muldon, which have since been repaired.
The county was previously awarded funding for five additional tornado sirens, but Prisock was informed an environmental study is required before holes can be dug for towers. He has mapped out five locations without sufficient tornado siren coverage.
“If that’s a hoop you’ve got to jump through, we need to do it,” West said.
Ware asked about the status of tornado shelter grants through a Mississippi Emergency Management Agency pilot program, and Sanderson said people have been notified but no further details have been shared.
After discussion, supervisors approved to complete a project for a fourth 911 dispatch station. The plan originally began in 2020, but the onslaught of COVID-19 has caused delays. The cost is $33,739.
In other business
During his input, Houston said five corporations, including Walmart, CVS and Walgreens, agreed to settlements totaling close to $20 billion to be paid out during the next several years as part of a class action lawsuit the county is involved in with other governmental agencies.
“We’ll get some of this. How much? I don’t know. We’ve gotten $20,000 so far,” he said of previous opioid settlements.
The funding has gone into the county’s general fund.
Crook thanked supervisors for their support for camera systems for patrol units and continued work for the part-time training academy. Framework was underway during last week’s meeting.
During his input, West commended the sheriff’s office, particularly the latest graduating class of the academy and efforts to work towards school security plans.
District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson asked about the county’s dealings with Crime Stoppers, and Crook said even though it promotes the anonymous tip line, he has only received two tips in the past six months.
Supervisors approved rural recreation donations from Richardson to the Hatley baseball program for a full-page ad in its program and to the Amory baseball program for its state championship sign.
District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey was approved to make rural recreation donations to the Hatley and Amory softball and baseball programs.
