ABERDEEN – Last year, the board of supervisors voted to transition county employee health insurance from self-funded to fully insured, based on reasons such as $250,000 worth of savings to the county and the uncertainty of COVID-19’s impact.
Since changing the insurance coverage option, though, board members have heard complaints from employees. During March 26’s meeting, supervisors heard a pitch from insurance consultant Eugene Starks about an option of switching back to the self-funded plan.
“We did make a change, and it has not been good for us, for the county or our employees. Everybody hates when you change insurance companies. We want to get it back right and stay on track for not only our county but for our employees,” said board president Joseph Richardson. “The last thing we want to do is have our employees have burden and heartache and be out financially.”
Starks previously served as the county’s insurance advisor and noted there were issues that needed correcting when he first came on board years ago.
No action was taken last week on insurance coverage, but the board will continue to consider the best option.
“We’re going to look at this with an open mind. We’re going to do what’s best for the county and our employees and find that common ground. We can’t make everyone happy but definitely want to feel like we did the best we can do,” Richardson said.
In other business, supervisors reviewed two revised specs of a vibratory roller for the Monroe County Road Department during an executive session to compare and determine which was better.
Following executive, they approved to accept the lower bid of $85,500 from TraxPlus for a 2021 SANY roller with 18 hours. Ward 3 Supervisor Rubel West’s motion to accept was based on the warranty and expectations from the equipment.
All five board members approved to donate $100 from their rural recreation funds for plaques and food for April 3’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ceremony in Aberdeen.
Supervisors approved an order receiving and accepting 2020 rail car taxes for the county’s general fund; the Aberdeen, Amory, Nettleton and Monroe County school districts; and municipalities of Aberdeen, Amory, Nettleton and Gattman.
County administrator Bob Prisock said board members will meet in small groups with Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chelsea Baulch to discuss the Prairie Industrial Site.