ABERDEEN – Christmastime usually prompts the heaviest loads of the year for solid waste pickup. During its Dec. 6 meeting, the board of supervisors approved to advertise a notice about the holiday garbage pickup schedule.
Garbage picked up on Wednesdays will be picked up Dec. 23 and Dec. 30 instead of Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
“We’ve got the signs we put out saying the holiday garbage pick up will be Monday. If we put those out the Friday before the holiday, it’s going to be confusing. What holiday are you talking about? What Monday are you talking about? Normally, it’s after. The last time we did it, it was in our area, and the landfill got bombarded with calls after that normal day it’d get picked up from people wanting them to get their garbage,” said county road manager Sonny Clay.
He said the timing of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays will affect mostly the northwest part of the county and parts of Amory.
He said the more ways the message can be spread to the public, the better.
“We don’t run garbage routes on Mondays, and that works out really good. Like with Thanksgiving, we could catch it on that Monday,” said board president Billy Kirkpatrick.
Clay said garbage is picked up Tuesdays through Fridays, and several national holidays such as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and President’s Day observed by the county fall on Mondays, so it doesn’t effect garbage pickup.
In other business, supervisors gave final approval for 10-year tax exemptions for local industries, excluding road and bridge and school taxes.
The totals are $24,245,990 for Tronox, $2,254,215 for Kemira, $64,330 for HomeStretch and $402,774 for Axiall’s Prairie location.
The board heard from Don Frost of Thompson CAT regarding maintenance to the power generator at the Monroe County Detention Center.
District 5 Supervisor Joseph Richardson said at one point it was being serviced or exercised weekly, but the county hasn’t been in a service agreement. Frost explained technical issues such as servicing transfer switches and generator inspection.
After discussion, the board approved to enter into a service agreement with Thompson CAT for its maintenance.
Supervisors approved an application for partial payment in the amount of $244,906 to Tanner Construction for the Coontail bridge project. Clay also said work continues on the Sipsey Fork bridge.
District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware said District 36 Rep. Karl Gibbs asked for a list of potential infrastructure projects he can seek funding for in the 2020 legislative session.
“We did this before, and some of the projects we submitted did get financed,” Clay said, adding he’s hopeful of funding to do work on the road to Hamilton’s boat ramp and a box culvert in District 2.