Charred debris is pictured from a fire at the Monroe County landfill. Early last week, the board of supervisors stated how the instance reinforces the need for a county fire coordinator. 

 COURTESY

ABERDEEN – A fire at the Monroe County landfill was a point of discussion during Sept. 5’s board of supervisors meeting, particularly how it illustrates the need for a county fire coordinator.

