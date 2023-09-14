ABERDEEN – A fire at the Monroe County landfill was a point of discussion during Sept. 5’s board of supervisors meeting, particularly how it illustrates the need for a county fire coordinator.
While former fire coordinator Terry Tucker retired this summer, interviews with three applicants are scheduled for the board’s Sept. 22 meeting.
“It really showed we need a fire coordinator with fire departments trying to work out their shifts. One asked where the supervisor was because he needs to be giving direction on who needs to be out there and when,” said District 3 Supervisor Rubel West of the landfill fire.
District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson said there needs to be a leader in such instances.
County administrator Bob Prisock recognized Tucker for his assistance to the county following his retirement.
Prisock compared the landfill fire, which was first reported after 10 a.m. Sept. 4, to a compost fire, and West said during the meeting there were two hot spots, which could burn for weeks. He said firefighters worked throughout the previous night to contain the fire.
“The good thing is it’s not a fire that’s spreading and eating up private property. It’s contained, and we just have to get it out,” West said.
The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality was notified about the fire.
Prisock said the county should consider adding a fire hydrant at the landfill.
During Sept. 8's supervisors meeting, West complimented the work of county solid waste manager Tony Ligon, county road manager Daniel Williams and all the volunteer firefighters that responded. He expected a couple of fire departments sustained equipment damage, which will most likely be addressed at a future board meeting.
In other business, board president Hosea Bogan read information from a report regarding the Darracott bridge replacement project, saying the estimated cost is roughly $2.2 million. It’s unknown when the work will begin.
Board attorney David Houston said Monroe Regional Hospital CEO Chris Chandler contacted him about roof issues at clinics located across Chestnut Street, which are jointly owned by the county and City of Aberdeen. Houston was to coordinate with Mayor Charles Scott about how to address the issues and report back to the board.
He also updated the board on an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claim filed against the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Whereas the claim stated an employee at the work center was let go based on age and race, Sheriff Kevin Crook explained the employee’s position and schedule were changed, and he was never terminated.
Supervisors approved to employ Houston for work involved with filing a response.
During his input, Crook said work is tentatively scheduled for October for Home Depot volunteers to do work at the part-time training academy. The MCSO received a Home Depot grant for work at the academy.
He also talked about markings recently installed on some of the department’s vehicles.
“This is the first time we’ve used a professional to put on the lettering as far as I know,” he said. “This company charged less for the striping and putting it on than what we paid for the striping.”
Work center volunteers previously installed markings on the department’s vehicles.
