ABERDEEN - During Aug. 20’s board of supervisors meeting, District 3 Supervisor Rubel West initiated lengthy discussion about how the county will ultimately spend $6.8 million in American Rescue Plan funds.
“This won’t come around again in our lifetime. I don’t think any supervisor has come across this before,” he said. "I'm afraid we're behind the 8-ball if we don't get a plan on paper of how we want to spend that money."
The county has received close to half of its share of funds already, but nothing has been spent yet. Some county officials planned to attend a Zoom meeting regarding American Rescue Plan funds Aug. 25, and one report is due Aug. 31.
Suggestions to add to a wish list of potential ways to spend funding included broadband availability, a new chiller at the Monroe County Government Complex, plumbing improvements at Monroe Regional Hospital, a runway expansion at the Monroe County Airport, rural water association needs and air packs for volunteer fire departments.
There are plans for Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley to appear before the board in late September, and broadband is expected to be a talking point.
During his input, District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan stressed the need to develop a plan for cleaning up the Prairie Industrial Park, along with broadband availability, which circled back into discussion of American Rescue Plan funds and additional brainstorming.
Supervisors gave board attorney David Houston authority to have a vote within a bigger group of local governments from throughout the United States for a plan involved in a class action opioid lawsuit.
"Mallinckrodt PLC, which is a big company, filed for Chapter 11 in Delaware and have sent around their plan for reorgaization, and our group is leading at a national level to look over the plan," he said.
Percy Bell, who provides security at Mattox Subdivision just outside the Aberdeen city limits, asked supervisors about the possibility of a red light inside the subdivision to counter drag racing.
“I’m just afraid if you don’t do anything at Quinn Mattox, some kids may get killed,” Bell said.
He said there are speed bumps near intersections, which drivers slow down for before speeding through intersections.
“We’ll get the sheriff involved and if anyone can slow them down, it’s them,” said District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware.
Supervisors approved a four-year lease-purchase for new equipment for Monroe County 911, which is budgeted.
County road manager Daniel Williams gave updates including the Weaver Creek project, which was slated to begin this week; chip sealing in the 5th District; and bush hogging planned for the end of the month.
County administrator Bob Prisock said the county earned $19,550 through the sales of surplus vehicles sold on Govdeals.com. Three Mack trucks will soon be posted for bids on the website.
Aberdeen Public Works Director Richard Boone appeared before the board to ask for county assistance for a project involving ditches alongside Evergreen Drive leading to General Young Park.
In other business, supervisors approved a resolution authorizing the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to enter into an interlocal agreement with the City of Amory and Amory Police Department to provide housing for APD prisoners at the Monroe County Detention Center.
The board also approved a resolution requesting assistance from Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District to perform a drainage improvement project on Roundhouse Branch near River Birch in Amory.
Supervisors also approved a $500 donation from Ware’s rural recreation fund for Hausley Inspiration for school supplies. District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson was approved to donate $5,000 from his rural recreation fund for a project at Smithville’s Rod Brasfield Park.