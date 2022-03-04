ABERDEEN – County officials discussed the need for various bridge projects throughout the county Feb. 25, further elaborating on potential funding sources.
During county engineer Kyle Strong’s input, there was discussion about 16 bridges with various issues, and the estimated cost for repairs is $441,000. District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey asked about the potential of $300 million the Mississippi Legislature was considering last week for road and bridge repairs, saying the county should apply if the bill passes.
According to discussion, it was unsure how much funding could potentially be available to counties, but supervisors stressed the need to present its list of bridges to local legislators.
County road manager Daniel Williams also mentioned three bridges that need to be completely rebuilt, saying the total amount to repair the 16 previously mentioned bridges and construct the new bridges would total $5.2 million.
“We have money out there on the table and see what all these bridge are,” said board president Hosea Bogan.
Board attorney David Houston said other funding sources could stem from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act allocations and potential general obligation bonds through internet use tax.
“I think this money should be spent on something that will last for 30, 40, 50 years and not something that once it‘s gone, it‘s gone,” Williams said.
Continuing discussion about ARPA funds, Houston said the Aberdeen Board of Aldermen was to have a work session earlier this week about the potential of using some of the city’s funding for improvements at Monroe Regional Hospital.
“From this board’s standpoint, we’re willing to put money into this project because it will benefit the entire county,” said District 3 Supervisor Rubel West.
Mayor Charles Scott, who attended last week’s meeting, realizes the hospital improvements will help improve development alongside Chestnut Street, noting the recent addition of U.S. Steel Buildings, LLC into the former Signature Cabinetry building.
In other business
Supervisors approved for Houston to draft a resolution honoring the late Curtis Knight, who served as the county’s chief deputy and lost his life Feb. 21 after battling health issues.
West asked during his input for an update on redistricting for the county, and it was said a representative from Bridge & Watson was to give a report to the board in March. He also said there is increasing interest in the Prairie Industrial Site and stressed the need to clean up the property.
District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware talked about a desire for a business renting one building for storage, and there was mention for business interest in another building. Supervisors approved to lease three buildings for six-month periods and for Houston to draft contracts.
Earlier in the meeting, Amory Mayor Corey Glenn and utilities manager Mike King met with the board during an executive session. Houston said the matter dealt with cleaning jointly owned property in Amory for the potential of marketing it.
In another Prairie matter, county administrator Bob Prisock said during his input he is awaiting an okay from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History regarding the potential of pursuing grant funding for preserving the former Gulf Ordnance Plant’s telephone building to be used as a museum.
Monroe County Jail Administrator Scotty Clark said the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received $1,000 for the month in reimbursements for COVID-19 testing and $729 from the sales of snuff pouches to inmates during the previous two weeks.
He added there were currently 97 inmates being housed at the detention center, with 40 of them being state inmates. Clark said the Mississippi Department of Corrections reimbursement is $5,600 per week and $22,400 per month with that number of state inmates.
Supervisors approved an order directing chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer to publish a notice to contractors for the construction of runway and taxiway lights at the Monroe County Airport. Board members also approved an order authorizing the purchase and installation of a computer system upgrade for the Monroe County Detention Center’s locking system.
Board members also approved a donation request to help sponsor Smithville Elementary School’s field day. Ware also made a $3,000 rural recreation donation to the Prairie RCDC for a scoreboard for its gym.
Bogan thanked Williams for giving him a contact with AT&T, which helped one of his constituents talk to the proper person to confirm she was eligible for broadband service.