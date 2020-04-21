ABERDEEN – During its April 9 meeting, the board of supervisors approved a bid from Clark Ford for the purchase of new trucks for Monroe County D.A.R.E. officers. According to discussion, funds will be used from the D.A.R.E. account to purchase the 2020 four door two-wheel-drive trucks at $30,447 each.
The D.A.R.E. program operates through the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which is updating its vehicles, some of which have extremely high miles and mechanical issues.
District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson mentioned the road department is also in need of trucks. Road department manager Daniel Williams said now that weather has permitted for road crews to make more progress, the need for trucks isn’t as great but there will be a greater need soon.
District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey recommended considering lease options when acquiring MCSO trucks allowing for the county to purchase them for $1 at the end of the lease.
“We could pass them to Daniel and have more for the sheriff’s department and keep doing that. I’m just suggesting that,” he said.
In other business, supervisors approved to accept $341,414.26 in State Aid funds for the Coontail bridge project. The overall project is close to $3 million and in addition to State Aid, funding sources are the Mississippi departments of transportation and revenue.
Chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer said $2 million has already been received for the project.
Board attorney David Houston said Aberdeen’s department of human services office was ordered to be closed for 14 days and cleaned due to an employee having indirect exposure to COVID-19. After reviewing the building’s lease, he said the department of human services is responsible for the cleaning.
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West asked for an update about the remedy of phone system issues at the Monroe County Courthouse, and county administrator Bob Prisock expects it to be addressed after COVID-19 precautions are lifted.