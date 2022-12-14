ABERDEEN – From the need of volunteering to funding to response, county supervisors addressed a number of fire service-related matters Dec. 9.
County fire coordinator Terry Tucker asked supervisors their thoughts of using round 13 of Rural Fire Truck Acquisition Assistance Program (RFTAAP) funds to purchase a new truck for Sipsey River Volunteer Fire Department, saying the cost could be upwards of $450,000, with a delivery date of September 2024.
“This is my opinion. We get $90,000 (in RFTAAP funds), which is not that much money compared to what we were getting years ago. We were getting 50 percent of the cost of a truck when we all started in ‘87. Today, a truck costs $450,000, and we get $90,000. To me, I don’t know if the $90,000 is worth getting because it takes out the lease-purchase,” Tucker said.
Saying he wasn’t comfortable committing to a $450,000 fire truck purchase last week, District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson suggested waiting until late spring or early summer 2023 to revisit the matter to allow time to see what happens with the economy. Tucker said his only concern with waiting until next year is the potential of fire truck prices increasing even more.
He noted in the past nine years, supervisors have committed roughly $2 million for the county’s fire services, including the purchase of air packs, MSWIN radios and fire trucks.
“Y’all have done 100 percent of what we have asked. We’ve got better communications than we’ve ever had in this county with MSWIN,” Tucker said.
Sipsey River VFD’s rating improved from a 10 to an 8 in 2020, and Tucker said the next inspection will be in 2024. He said Hamilton VFD has the best rating with a 6.
“It’s horrible to say but on the backside of the [2019] tornado wiping out the Hamilton fire station, that revitalized that community and that fire department,” Tucker said. “You basically went from six or eight volunteer firemen to 23 firemen. A brand new building always brings morale up, and those guys work hard.”
Factors that impact fire ratings, which are weighed for residents’ insurance ratings, include the number of volunteers, equipment and water systems.
Tucker foresees difficulties in the future in recruiting volunteer firefighters. Monroe County Chief Deputy Billy Richey noted an example of an area surrounding Jasper, Alabama that pays volunteer firefighters.
“We need to keep the motivation up and keep the young guys involved. We’re going to push for legislation that’s a volunteer firefighter incentive program where if you’ve got so many years and so many trainings, eventually you’ll get so much money put into an account. It’s going to cost $10 million off the top, and the secretary of state and lieutenant governor came to us to ask us to do this,” Tucker said.
By the proposed legislation, volunteer firefighters could qualify for payment at the end of their service after a certain timeframe.
Tucker also noted a conversation with Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott, who expressed desire for the Aberdeen Fire Department to not have primary responsibility to areas outside of the city limits.
“They have a huge district and huge responsibility on Coontail, this side of Darracott Road, around the marina and close to 911 they’re supposed to be primary from an agreement from the ‘80s or ‘90s that was worked out,” he said.
Supervisors suggested a meeting with Scott during the county board’s Dec. 21 meeting.
In other business, supervisors readdressed a state law enacted earlier this year requiring a permitting process regarding residential construction in unincorporated areas of the county. Supervisors expressed their opposition to the state’s requirement, ultimately adopted an ordinance, which includes an initial $25 permit fee.
County officials discussed the matter earlier this year. District 3 Supervisor Rubel West reiterated he didn’t support an ordinance that doesn’t have any teeth.
"I don't see how it's going to be enforced. I don't see how anyone can do it," said District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey.
“If there’s a law that says you need to do this, you need to do this,” said board attorney David Houston.
Bids were opened and taken under advisement for bridge site repair projects on Weaver Creek, Scribner Lake, Box, Votech and Lackey roads.
Supervisors approved to board president Hosea Bogan to donate $600 from his rural recreation fund to Power to Exhale.
