ABERDEEN – Members of the board of supervisors want the county’s residents to know they are pro-Second Amendment and their rights will be protected with the passage of an ordinance on the subject. Finding the correct wording, though, is a work in progress.
During its Feb. 7 meeting, District 3 resident Laura Brewer asked supervisors to consider adopting a Second Amendment Safe Haven resolution to add security to citizens’ constitutional gun rights, but board attorney David Houston gave his opinion during the Feb. 21 meeting for supervisors to not adopt that particular resolution.
“The Constitution, when it was written, the Second Amendment gave people the right to bear arms. At the time, there was a pull between, ‘Let’s have a stronger federal government,’ and there was another faction that wanted stronger state government. That was a compromise for the folks who wanted a state militia the right to bear arms,” Houston said. “This is a controversial thing with the gun issues that have come up lately with these assault weapons being used at schools, churches and wherever else. This is not the message, I don’t think, that I’d want to give more rights to the use of assault weapons and whatever or any description.”
After the meeting, Houston clarified excerpts of the proposed resolution may have adverse consequences for the county, including representing citizens in certain firearms-related court cases and the use of public funds.
One section of the Second Amendment Safe Haven resolution states, “The Monroe County Board of Supervisors’ wishes to expresses its intent to stand as a Safe Haven County for the Second Amendment rights and to oppose, within the limits of the Constitution of the United States and the State of Mississippi, any efforts to unconstitutionally restrict such rights, and to use such legal means at its disposal to protect the rights of citizens of Monroe County to keep and bear arms, including through legal action, the power to appropriate public funds, the right to petition for redress of grievances and the power to direct the law enforcement and employees of Monroe County to not enforce any unconstitutional law.”
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West mentioned a better-suited resolution passed in DeSoto County, and District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson said he was under the impression Sheriff Kevin Crook would have some input on one catered directly to the county.
“I don’t know if it does anything. I don’t know if it really has any teeth to reach outside the Constitution. I think it’s more of a way to make the public think the board of supervisors and the sheriff’s department are not going to take their guns if the state goes haywire,” West said.
After further supervisor discussion, Houston said he was happy to help draft a resolution everyone is satisfied with specific to Monroe County.
After board discussion about political division in Virginia over gun rights, District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan asked why these matters are now an issue?
“Another thing about it is in all these schools and churches and anything else, people running in there doing all this shooting and killing, it’s strictly unnecessary,” he said.
District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey said that type of mindset doesn’t have anything to do with guns but rather with what’s in a person’s heart.
“These people go to places where people are unarmed. They’re cowards. They don’t go into a police station and shoot it up. They go into a school or a church where they know there are no guns,” said county administrator Bob Prisock.
Finding a veteran services officer
Early in the meeting, Anthony Daniels and John T. Roberts represented the county’s veterans in asking for the board to act on filling an open veteran services office position.
“The board members have been tied 2-2 over the election of our VSO. I’m not here to promote [applicant] Jason Sullivan, but Jason is the most qualified and the most capable.” Daniels said. “Every week we go without a VSO, there are veterans being denied care.”
Ward 3 Supervisor Rubel West has recused himself in voting for the position.
Following executive session, the board approved to re-advertise for an open veteran services officer position with an alternative for a part-time position or a full-time position, working eight hours a day, five days a week.
“That alternative approach would perhaps entice a larger pool of applicants because the part-time role has had limited effects. There could be some people out there extremely qualified but want a full-time job, and that would increase the applicants’ pool,” Houston said. “The board has decided to do this on an expedited basis, consider this on an expedited basis and make a decision on an expedited basis.”
Previous applicants need to notify the board of their intentions to resubmit their resumes for the position or not.
In other business…
Monroe County Circuit Clerk Dana Sloan said there is a grant available from the Appropriations Act of 2014, and the county was allotted $48,578.18 for upgrading voting equipment, post-election auditing, updating equipment and precinct improvements such as installation of concrete pads, sidewalks and ramps.
She also submitted a request for updating its server that acts as the mainframe for the county’s election system. The county was approved for $28,010 for upgrades, and there are more funds the county can apply for this year.
“I wanted to make you aware of that, along with the fact I understand there’s probably going to be a push from Washington to make all counties go back to a paper-based voting system,” she said.
During his input, Bogan said there’s a stretch of road leading into Smokey’s alongside Highway 45 Alternate that needs repair due to 18-wheeler traffic in and out of it. Following discussion, it was said the road department will take a look at it.
Supervisors approved to purchase leasehold interests for three older hangars at the Monroe County Airport in order to expand the ramp to the north. Richey introduced brief discussion about potentially trying to negotiate lower purchase prices, but the board ultimately agreed to the appraised values originally stated.
The board refrained from adopting the District 4 Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan. Prisock will ask Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson to give a presentation about it at the next meeting.
In other business, West suggested listing the former Holley Performance building with a commercial real estate agent. Prisock will talk with Aberdeen city officials and chamber of commerce executive director Chelsea Baulch about his idea.