ABERDEEN – Three Rivers Planning and Development District project manager Jenny Savely shared options with the board of supervisors June 7 in cleaning up the Prairie Industrial Park. In previous decades, the area has hosted manufacturers ranging from World War II munitions to fireant insecticide.
“It looks like the appraisals you had done during the environmental assessment on the property are still good. Those last for five years. The Brownfields assessment grant that we have right now really wouldn’t do you much good to produce any documents other than you already have,” she said.
Savely shared conversations she had with the Department of Environmental Quality, the Environmental Protection Agency and another environmental consultant about the site.
“Everything they think that’s buried out there is going to be Department of Defense (DOD) stuff that is not active. It won’t be explosive or damaging to the environment. The Department of Housing and Urban Development writing another cleanup grant isn’t really going to serve us because DOD is responsible for that. We’d have to call them anyway (if something is excavated).”
Savely elaborated risks of lead and asbestos have been found in a red brick building on the site but should not pose a risk if left undisturbed. If proposed development work would require disturbing the contaminants, another cleanup grant could be considered for removing them.
“It’s best to deal with it when you come to it,” she said.
Savely suggested that development options would be best broken down into parcels.
“Cleanup grants have a 20 percent match. The cost to you for cleanup might be more trouble than it’s worth on the front end. Just have monitoring on the property during development,” she said.
Board president Joseph Richardson countered with a couple of concerns he had in having the property more marketable to prospective industrial recruits.
“A lot of these people want something that’s shovel-ready. It may take a year or two to have (vacant buildings) gone. The other area is that I’ve been told for five years that we can’t do anything with it because we don’t have the additional Brownfields. What you’re saying contradicts everything I’ve been told,” he said.
Savely assured the board she called all the agencies involved to put together her report to the supervisors because she had also been told the same thing.
“There was a holdup for future Brownfields beyond the first study because that property was jointly owned by the county and the city (of Aberdeen). We could use that Brownfields,” said board attorney David Houston.
Savely deferred the responsibility of discovering potentially buried hazardous environmental hazards to developers doing site work.
District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey speculated that site work would most likely involve bringing in fill dirt to raise the grade elevation for new construction due to the flat terrain that could contribute to flooding issues once hardscaping is put in at existing elevations.
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West advocated naming county administrator Bob Prisock to head up a three-phase approach to determine courses of action for the short-term, near-term and long-term plan.
“Short-term goals need to be realistic, and long-term goals need to be optimistic. We need a working plan that reconciles all the conflicting parts,” he said.
District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan expressed his support of doing cleanup to enhance marketability of the property.
“(The industrial park) would be as different as night and day. We should be farther along than we are right now,” he said.
The board requested Savely to put together any applicable grant applications for cleaning up the existing conditions, including demolition of vacant structures detracting from the overall appearance of the area.
Richardson speculated the site might be good for a distribution center since the demand for speculative buildings has been reduced by the increase of broadband-based working from off-site locations.
“If we can make a good start, that’s all we need. We need to get all our components aligned and stay on top of things to recruit prospects. We need to sing with one voice,” Bogan said.
In other business, the board presented Mississippi Association of Supervisors scholarships to Aubrey Adams, who graduated from Hamilton High School this year, and Parker Thompson, who is a student at Itawamba Community College.
Thompson’s mother, Angela, is an employee of the county road department, while Adams’ grandmother, Paulette Tribble, retired from the tax assessor’s office.
Supervisors also approved an order receiving 10-year tax exemptions for True Temper and Magnum Metals and also an order authorizing Richardson to sign a letter to the Natural Resource Conservation Service regarding an emergency watershed protection assistance request for damages sustained by heavy rains May 5 and 6.