ABERDEEN – As a push from TSX voting machines to paper ballots is on the horizon, District 3 election commissioner Drew Garvin appeared before the board of supervisors June 5 to discuss costs and funding for needed equipment.
“There is a push to go back to paper ballots. We feel like that’s what’s going to happen in the future. The reason why we’re pushing for this now is the funds are available to us to help counteract what the county would have to pay,” he said.
For 29 machines, the cost is $253,750. The county has $80,000 available now through the Help America Vote Act, and more funding is expected through the CARES Act.
“We feel like there will be more money available that will help us to pay for these in the future, which would be helpful for us if we do it as a pay now, pay later thing,” Garvin said.
The county has used the TSX machines for 15 years. According to board discussion, Wisconsin is the only other state operating with the system.
While no action was taken, supervisors are anticipated to revisit the issue during their June 19 meeting.
In a separate county election-related matter, supervisors approved certifications certifying the residences of candidates for the county election commissioners positions, which includes Lowell Worthey in District 1, Jason Gallop Jr. and Leslie Smith in District 2, Garvin in District 3, Earnestine Metcalf in District 4 and Dorris Suggs in District 5.
The board also received qualifying petitions of candidates for county election commissioner offices.
In other business, supervisors heard five bids for the Monroe County Airport apron extension, which were taken under advisement.
Base bids ranged from approximately $646,000 to approximately $764,000. The project estimate is $640,000.
District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan was asked by the owner of the Wren Flea Market if it’s okay to host the June market, adding he didn’t have any troubles after opening it in May. Supervisors okayed the flea marketing continuing as normal.
In a follow-up item from previous supervisor action, board attorney David Houston prepared an ordinance regarding the restriction of impromptu campsites and group gathering sites on state highway and county road rights of ways, bridge rights of ways and areas designated for boat ramp parking areas.
Supervisors approved the ordinance, which forbids such activity at these locations.
The board also authorized a settlement negotiation involving Monroe Gas Storage’s ad valorem taxes and also authorized tax assessor Mitzi Presley to reset its valuations for 2020 going forward.
During his report, James Woodall of Cook Coggin Engineers said the box culvert replacement underneath Smithville Road is 71 percent complete.
County administrator Bob Prisock passed along a message to the board from veteran services officer Jason Sullivan asking for them to keep the National Guard’s Amory unit in their prayers after it was deployed to Washington, D.C. last week to guard against looters and to protect peaceful protesters.
During a previous meeting, District 3 Supervisor Rubel West and board president Fulton Ware donated $500 each from their rural recreation funds to go toward Boy Scout Troop #39’s summertime trip to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. However, the trip has been canceled due to circumstances out of the Boy Scouts’ control.
“They were going to be one of the first units to go but after all this unrest, plus the governor did not sign off on opening it back up, they had to cancel it,” he said.
Both West and Ware decided to continue their donations to the troop for its needs.
Prisock told the board the county was able to save $800 in costs for replacing carpet in the chancery courthouse’s upstairs courtroom because of recent after hours work center labor. The workers removed the old carpet, which equated to the savings.