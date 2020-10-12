ABERDEEN – County administrator Bob Prisock and the board of supervisors discussed options Sept. 30 about a fix to a weather alert siren in Bartahatchie currently out of service. It was struck by lightning during a recent storm.
“It was a direct hit. It’s got a big black mark, and Thompson [CAT], which does the service on the generators, came out and looked at it. They gave us a quote to repair of $2,026. To replace it, they gave us a quote of $7,159,” he said, adding county officials Donna Sanderson and Lee Cadden believe the county should purchase a newer and bigger generator and install it through the county.
The repair quote doesn’t come with a guarantee. The cost of the new generator is expected to be $4,000, which is less expensive than the insurance deductible. Prisock will get a more firm quote to report back to supervisors.
The transfer switches on the equipment are out, and District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey asked if the county can just try replacing them. District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan said for the price of the new generator, the county should go ahead and purchase one considering the current one is 10 years old. District 3 Supervisor Rubel West agreed, as long as it includes the cost of transfer switches.
Prisock recommended if the price is between $4,000 and $5,000, to get the new generator.
“It is a weather siren, and time is critical,” he said.
During his input, board attorney David Houston briefed the board on a Mississippi Court of Appeals ruling pertaining to Monroe County veterans service officer Jason Sullivan.
“Not trying to raise any bad issues, but the board just needs to be aware of it. When Jason Sullivan was discharged a few years ago, he was denied his employment benefits because of conduct related to work. That went through the entire process of appeals through local hearing officers, the administrative law judge, the employment security commission, the circuit court of Monroe County and now as of yesterday, the decision was confirmed by the court of appeals, which affirmed that Monroe County did the right thing,” Houston said.
Sullivan was terminated from his position as a veterans service officer by the previous board in 2018 but rehired to serve the Amory office by the current board.
Also during the meeting, supervisors approved a number of amendments to the tax levy, including disbursing fire district funds to Sipsey River, Splunge, Cason and Wren volunteer fire departments. Items related to the former Holley Performance building were approved, including the transfer of $6,911.39 left in the fund to the general county fund and removal of fixed asset items declared surplus and sold.