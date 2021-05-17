ABERDEEN – As this spring has ushered in one active severe weather pattern after another, county officials are continually trying to help people long-range for similar seasons.
During his input of May 7’s board of supervisors meeting, county administrator Bob Prisock said the county was pre-approved for five additional warning sirens, which opens the opportunity to fill out applications for the next phase of the process.
“I’d like to meet with [Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director] Donna [Sanderson] and look at a map of where we’ve got them located now and as a group, if we get all five, think of where we want to put them,” he said.
Board president Joseph Richardson said three more sirens are already programmed for the county.
Ward 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware said people ask him on a regular basis about the availability of financial assistance for individual storm shelters.
“We’re only one of two states not pushing for that. I understand they [Mississippi Emergency Management Agency] want to do community shelters but for one, you’ve got to drive to them and two, with COVID, I thought it would go back to individual storm shelters because you don’t want to crowd them,” Richardson said.
Supervisors have said it before and said it again that they intend to push for individual storm shelters at this summer’s Mississippi Association of Supervisors meeting. Ware suggested local representatives should push for the same request at the Mississippi Municipal League and Mississippi Sheriff’s Association conferences as well.
“Those people, who a lot of them don’t have a ride and nobody’s going to take the time to go get them, how are they going to get to a dome? Then you’re going to have a line of traffic going down the highway. How is that going to work out?,” said District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan. “I think they need to be where they’re most comfortable.”
In other business, supervisors approved for the purchase of 30 PhaZZers for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which are similar to taser guns. The brand costs less than regular tasers and offer a product just as effective.
In another MCSO matter, Sheriff Kevin Crook said there are people in his department in the process of retiring and passed along a request they can keep their weapon of service, which is common with some law enforcement agencies, since they’ve served at least 10 years. He’d like for at least 10 years to be the threshold to allow for it.
Supervisors discussed delinquent garbage bill issues, with most of the conversation spent on the case of a $903 bill a property owner said he paid in regards to former residents at the address. He was unable to obtain a license plate, however, because of a lien.
Prisock said in communicating with Three Rivers Planning and Development District, the payment was not received.
After discussion about garbage bill frustrations, District 3 Supervisor Rubel West said the property owner shouldn’t be held liable but rather the bank or attorney who dealt with the title search and purchasing process of the property.
“There are too variables to this law, and it seems to be hurting the wrong people,” he said later in the meeting.
County officials plan to share their concerns with the state law in regards to delinquent garbage bills linked to addresses rather than individuals at the Mississippi Association of Supervisors conference.
“This was legislation that really had good motives for not just Monroe County but every county in Mississippi because there were so many unpaid garbage bills, but there have been a lot of unintended consequences,” said board attorney David Houston.
County road manager Daniel Williams said the first round of roadside spraying alongside regular roads is completed and State Aid roadsides will be sprayed at the end of the month. He said bushhogging should begin in mid- to late-July.