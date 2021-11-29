ABERDEEN – Monroe County Circuit Clerk Dana Sloan led discussion during Nov. 19’s board of supervisors meeting regarding redistricting, which is expected to shift supervisor district lines throughout the county due to results from the 2020 census.
She said supervisor District 4 lost the most number of people, and District 1 lost the least.
“My concern is everybody is behind, so everybody is going to be chomping at the bits here in about six months to try to get this finished and there’s not going to be enough resources out there. I don’t want to be in that situation,” said board president Joseph Richardson.
Bridge & Watson of Oxford worked with the county in 2002 and 2011 for previous redistricting efforts. Several metropolitan areas and higher populated counties throughout the state have already contracted with the company.
Sloan expected to receive a cost from Bridge & Watson for the service in the coming days.
County officials don’t think the census numbers are accurate with the number of residents lost countywide.
“[District 4 Supervisor] Fulton [Ware] is probably going to have to give up some of Aberdeen, which will shift the whole county,” Richardson said.
Sloan said there are already a few instances that need correcting in where certain households reside and vote.
With redistricting and American Rescue Plan Act spending among issues supervisors need to address, District 3 Supervisor Rubel West suggested weekly work sessions for board members.
In other business, board attorney David Houston said there’s a potential solar field project for Monroe County, and the developer has expressed interest in receiving 10-year ad valorem tax exemptions. The board adopted a resolution to favorably consider granting the tax exemptions.
Galloway-Chandler-McKinney Insurance Agent Mike Manning led discussion about whether or not the county should keep its historical reproduction cost coverage for the circuit and chancery courthouses and election department, which are all listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The other option was to switch to a standard replacement cost plan. The estimated cost for the historic reproduction option is $7,500 per year, and the insurance restores the building how it originally is.
The chancery building appraised at $6,319,000.
“That’s to put it back to how it is now. If we want to insure it where we can knock it down and build a modern-type building, it appraised for $3.8 million,” Manning said.
Ward 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey said the actual rebuilding cost is much higher than $6.3 million.
The county’s blanket coverage limit is $40 million, which can be used however the county needs in the event of a disaster.
“What would Aberdeen look like if you replaced these historic buildings with metal buildings? How would that impact the value of the town as far as tourism?,” asked county administrator Bob Prisock.
Supervisors ultimately approved to continue using the historical reproduction cost insurance.
In other business, supervisors approved for the purchase of a $93,764.55 scraper/dirt pan from Wade Inc. for the Monroe County Landfill.
County engineer Kyle Strong said the county’s microseal project needs to soon be addressed, which led to discussion from supervisors about the need for road improvements and road funding.
Monroe County Solid Waste Department Manager Tony Ligon and supervisors briefly talked about the pick up of excess garbage at residences. He said people can purchase an additional county-owned garbage can for $6. The county doesn’t have any liability when it comes to personal cans.