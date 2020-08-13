ABERDEEN – Between a brief update about improvements at the Aberdeen Sportsplex and a mention of someone interested in donating land in Amory, the potential of athletic fields provided the last topic for Aug. 7’s board of supervisors meeting.
“If we can get that complex back going, that would impact the entire county. The young people in travel ball and club ball, instead of traveling up to Memphis and around the area, they could come to Aberdeen. When we bring those people here, the facility would support our local hotels in this area,” said Charles Scott, who is taking the lead to improve the Aberdeen Sportsplex.
Discussion about its potential prompted District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan to say a person who owns a small portion of land in Amory asked him about the possibility of donating it for recreation, which could potentially lead to a partnership on it between the county and City of Amory.
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West said the Aberdeen Sportsplex were built by the Mississippi National Guard as part of a community action project, which is still an active program.
“There are some stringent guidelines. The county or city usually has to agree to pay for the fuel and provide the plan. If you can get those guys to come in on a two-week rotation, it could knock out a lot of dirtwork,” West said, who plans to inquire about the opportunities for Monroe County.
In other business, a public hearing was held regarding an amendment to the solid waste management plan in reference to the proposed expansion at the Monroe County landfill. The county previously purchased approximately 65 acres of adjourning land from Weyerhaeuser, and the public hearing was the first step towards a permit application.
From 2008 to 2016, the landfill received 136,708 tons of class I rubbish. The expansion’s lifespan could potentially be 52 to 72 years before more property is needed.
“That’s good planning from the county for it to serve for a very long time,” said Jimmy Spencer, a geologist and environment coordinator at Cook Coggin Engineers.
In 2010 and 2011, there was a vast increase of use at the landfill due to a large demolition project in Lowndes County and the Smithville tornado. West asked if the 52- to 72-year lifespan would still apply in the event of large-scale natural disasters, which it would not.
“With a tornado the size of Smithville, I would hopefully say it’s only one every 20 years. With Hamilton, that tornado wasn’t quite as much as Smithville, but it was a lot. If we’re lucky, we have one every other year,” said Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson.
West didn’t want the county to be in a comfort zone with the new expansion, and Bogan recommended considering future land purchases at a later date.
“What I don’t want is a complacency that we’re good for 52 years, then all of a sudden we have significant events every four or five years and somebody says that we’re running out of space,” West said.
An annual report is performed annually giving information about availability of landfill space.
Supervisors had an approximately hour-long executive session regarding issues involving the county’s health insurance. Matters from a report were taken under advisement, and supervisors are waiting on additional information from the county’s insurance agent.
County administrator Bob Prisock said the circuit and chancery courthouses will soon go back to their previously used phone systems instead of the current voiceover IP system, which has caused numerous problems.
Supervisors approved for District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson to donate $250 from his rural recreation fund to Amory Main Street for flags and ribbons used in honor of fallen deputy Dylan Pickle.
County tax assessor Alysia Wright reminded board members of the advertising of delinquent taxes and annual tax sale, which is Aug. 31.