ABERDEEN – As part of Jan. 3’s meeting, the board of supervisors rotated its leadership to begin the new year and discussed goals and potential for 2022.
Outgoing board president Joseph Richardson opened for floor for nominations for another term as president and vacated his chair as the board selected District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan as president and Richardson as vice president.
Bogan asked board members to do an evaluation of themselves, reflecting on projects accomplished in 2021 as well as sizing up goals for 2022.
Projects termed a success for the past year included a property exchange in which the county acquired the Prairie Industrial Park from the City of Aberdeen, expansion of the county landfill, landing a grant for a recreational trail near the county airport and a central dispatch system between the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County 911.
During Jan. 9’s meeting, county administrator Bob Prisock presented a more thorough list of 2021 accomplishments, including an $800,000 ramp expansion and taxiway refurbishment project at the airport funded 100 percent by the Federal Aviation Administration; roof repairs and interior refurbishing at the chancery building; selling three buildings at the Prairie Industrial Site; clock repairs, shelving and painting at the circuit courthouse; software and equipment upgrades at 911; lighting upgrades; office upgrades at the justice court; completion of the Coontail bridge; and various ditch and creek cleanup, including Wilson Creek.
“This board has established better relationships with municipalities than previous boards,” said District 3 Supervisor Rubel West.
Richardson praised county department heads.
“Our department heads reigned in spending during two consecutive years of funding losses due to the COVID pandemic. I’m super proud of them,” he said.
West applauded the board for keeping a balance in accomplishing improvements across all the districts without having to increase taxes, even when the unscheduled expenses of storm cleanup occurred.
In his first statement as board president, Bogan challenged supervisors to set realistic goals for 2022. West joined him in urging that a punch list be put together in a work session to streamline the county’s way to success for this year’s projects. He cited an example of dressing up road shoulders along Highway 382 at the Prairie Industrial Park along with placing and maintaining signage describing available properties to industrial prospects.
Richardson suggested setting priority on searching for grant money for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s part-time training academy.
Bogan urged the board to pursue a more aggressive posture in tackling projects for the county.
“We can do more than one thing at the same time,” he said.
In other business, Chris Richardson of Horne, LLP of Ridgeland appeared before supervisors upon invitation from board attorney David Houston.
“I’ve had contact with the Horne firm over the years that I was a bankruptcy judge and recommend them for our needs at this time,” Houston said.
He was concerned that the board of supervisors should retain expert counsel for spending federal funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Horne, LLP put together a team in September specializing in ARPA consulting.
“ARPA is new territory for everybody. We qualify to be in their target market,” Joseph said.
Supervisors discussed consideration of entering into a contract with the firm Jan. 7, but it will be revisited at a future meeting.
During his input, West showcased the work of county road manager Daniel Williams, making a motion to give him a five percent pay increase.
“It’s a token of appreciation from the board for your excellent leadership of your department. We’re making good on our promise when we hired you,” he said.
Upon approval from the board, Williams was quick to share credit with his employees as well as the board of supervisors.
“I’m lucky to have this board,” he said.