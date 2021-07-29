ABERDEEN – A topic regarding the lack of an individual storm shelter assistance program was discussed during July 23’s board of supervisors meeting. Mississippi is the only state not offering such a program providing a match towards the purchase of storm shelters at residences.
District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan asked for a status about the program, but Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson said there is a push for community shelters instead.
“The way the program’s always been is they pay 75 percent and you pay 25 percent. When they deliver the shelter, you pay all the money up front, and FEMA reimbursed you 75 percent. They’re saying it makes it unfair to the ones who can’t afford it. They don’t have the money to pay up front and can’t benefit. The ones who have the money to pay up front could just go buy their own,” she said of communication from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.
During a recent meeting with the MEMA’s director, she suggested an income-based program to provide for shelters. Sanderson said the majority of counties throughout the state are pushing for the assistance program.
“The only way we can do it is go through the supervisors association,” said District 3 Supervisor Rubel West.
District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware suggested for fire coordinator Terry Tucker to push for requests through his statewide fire association also.
County administrator Bob Prisock is working on locating areas throughout the county for additional warning sirens and is in the process of filling out an application to provide for them.
Sanderson also presented the board with an emergency support plan to submit to MEMA. It entails a list of churches willing to provide space for the Red Cross to assist following disasters.
Fire department inventory
Tucker presented a list to the board regarding the need for 110 new air packs for volunteer fire departments.
“If we were going through state contract prices, we’d spend $1.2 million,” Tucker said, adding he has negotiated the price down to $787,000 with one company.
He said paying a lump sum price would be less expensive than purchasing different amounts of air packs in different budget years.
Saying air packs were used for COVID-19 response, he asked if federal relief funds could be spent.
Prisock noted there was $250,000 budgeted in the current fiscal year for air packs, which wasn’t spent. The upcoming fiscal year budget is in the works.
Tucker also presented a breakdown of the timeline of fire truck purchase dates through rural fire truck assistance program funds. The board approved for the Nettleton Fire Department to use the county’s next round of supplemental funds through the program towards the purchase of a new truck.
In other business
Supervisors approved a 2021-2022 interlocal agreement with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and also an order receiving and filing a memorandum of understanding between the sheriff’s office and Monroe County School District for the purpose of Mississippi Community Policing Services in Schools funds.
Sheriff Kevin Crook said his department has only spent $450 since joining the unit, and no tax money has been spent.
Chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer asked what could be done to close out forfeiture and seizure fund accounts on the county’s financial books. Crook will talk to an assistant district attorney about what can be done.
During his input, board attorney David Houston said a $26 billion settlement was expected to be finalized in the coming days through several companies regarding a class action opioid lawsuit the county is included in, and he expects the county to receive some funding.
Supervisors also approved a request for the Washington Post to compensate justice court clerk Tina Morrow for several hours she worked after hours regarding a Freedom of Information Act request.
The board approved to purchase two new garbage trucks for the solid waste department.
Supervisors approved for Monroe County Airport Manager Wes Kirkpatrick to sign a grant application for $32,000 of American Rescue Plan funds to be used for operation and debt.
The board also appointed Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott to the Three Rivers Planning and Development District Board of Directors. The board tabled appointing a business person to a spot on the Three Rivers board.