ABERDEEN – During June 9’s board of supervisors meeting, Greg O’Reilly of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s external affairs spoke about the agency’s continued commitment to the county following March 24’s EF-3 tornado.
“I’m here to listen and monitor the county’s perspective on the ongoing disaster recovery operations and to identify any hot issues and unmet needs. The importance is we’ve just reached every last person from an individual household standpoint throughout the community. On the public assistance side, we want to make sure you have all your issues and projects lined up. We’re transitioning into a longer term recovery phase,” he said.
O’Reilly was complimentary of the county.
“I’ve been to lots of board of supervisors meetings throughout the country, and it’s refreshing to hear how you conduct your affairs,” he said.
In separate tornado response matters, county road manager Daniel Williams said debris removal is finished, and everything has been marked clear.
“We had FEMA in here Tuesday and Wednesday riding at all the roads and looking at damage from the debris removal trucks and have that mapped out and will start working on that as we have time to do it,” he said.
Some burning is still continuing at the county’s north dump site and after ashes cool down at the south site, they’ll be removed.
While an insurance agent is expected to address supervisors in more detail, chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer said medical claims were higher, which will lead to premium increases effective July 1.
“We’ve had a rough year,” he said. “This will account for these increases.”
In a separate insurance matter, supervisors approved a motion to take a matter under advisement involving Globe Life Liberty National to meet with department heads about providing additional volunteer benefits to county employees.
Agent Michael Vaughn said a volunteer program is offered providing a death policy for individuals, spouses and dependents, along with a discount card for needs such as vision and hearing.
“What we’re known for is permanent life insurance inside the workplace. What we look to do is when employees retire, they can take life insurance for themselves, their spouse, children or grandchildren. One thing we see with retirees is their life insurance either goes away or goes up in price,” Vaughn said.
During his input, District 3 Supervisor Rubel West expressed his frustration regarding fees associated with the potential of Amory High School using Itawamba Community College’s football field for games next season.
“I think we need to voice our opinion from the board to say, ‘Hey, we’re holding the purse here. Help us out at this time.’ It’s not like we’re saying to do it from now on. Right now while we’re in distress, help us out and at least not charge. I can see taking part of the gate but don’t throw a flat fee out and charge us,” he said.
Board attorney David Houston said Monroe Regional Hospital’s sewer project was scheduled to begin any day.
Supervisors approved Glasgow Construction of Guin, Alabama for the construction of a bridge on Darracott Road.
District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware asked county engineer Kyle Strong about AT&T Fiber since there haven’t been any permits brought before the board in a few months.
“The money that was appropriated was spent. They had crews that would pull out of here to go finish projects that were in a time crunch and did the same thing and would usually see them bring in three, four or five extra crews to finish projects on time,” Williams said.
Board members also discussed the need for dilapidated buildings at Prairie Industrial Park to be demolished.
Supervisors approved an application for 10-year tax exemption for Kemira totaling $2,947,152.
Carolyn Jones was appointed as a business representative to the Three Rivers Planning and Development District’s board of directors for a five-year term.
