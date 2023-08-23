djr-2023-03-28-news-wren-tornado-twp1

Foster Fields and his wife, Bonnie, survey the damage to their home of 46 years on McAllister Road in Wren on March 27. 

 Thomas Wells/Daily Journal

ABERDEEN – During Aug. 18’s board of supervisors meeting, Cynthia Brunson of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s governmental affairs introduced herself, which opened discussion about a pilot storm shelter program that launched last year and misconceptions regarding FEMA’s reach following disasters.

