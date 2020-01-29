ABERDEEN – The board of supervisors had a special visitor during its Jan. 24 meeting – the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s latest tool. The county received a donation in November to provide for a new K9 for the department.
The K9’s handler, Cayce Minich, brought the new officer to last week’s meeting and explained the training process and her capabilities.
In a related matter, Sheriff Kevin Crook said Monroe County was approved to rejoin the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit, which also includes Prentiss, Itawamba, Chickasaw and Lee counties. There is no cost to the taxpayers by rejoining.
“We got a $90,000 value right off the bat,” he said. “We eliminated a $35,000 salary for things the units does as far as paperwork. We got $20,000 in buy money we’re paying to informants. They’re going to give us three phones, three laptops, an undercover vehicle and possibly a brand new vehicle in years to come.”
Board attorney David Houston said joining the unit adds the concept of strength in numbers for narcotics investigations and sharing information and personnel.
Crook added an auction will be held Feb. 8 onsite at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in Aberdeen for seized vehicles and guns, among other items. He also notified the board of a $10,000 cut in the MCOPS grant, which is used for school resource officers.
“Amory got cut, and I’ve talked to others who were cut, so it’s across the board,” he said.
Solid waste concerns
Monroe County Solid Waste Department Director Tony Ligon shared photos of places where excessive amounts of garbage have been left at dumpsters and residences across the county and asked for help in finding a solution.
“These dumpsters are just like this almost every week when we go by,” he said of commercial customers. “Waste Management charges them extra when they pull up and it’s over the top. That’s what I’d like to do and our drivers could take pictures and us to start charging them extra. We’re dumping extra garbage. When you have a dumpster piled up like that and have a 10th of the garbage falling on top of the truck, then the driver has to get up there and knock it down. He’s climbing up on top of a truck 13 feet tall and you run the chance of falling, getting seriously hurt and having a workman’s comp claim.”
Ligon said many of the commercial locations don’t have space for a second dumpster. He is trying to get 10-yard dumpsters to offer to customers versus the four-, six- and eight-yard dumpsters currently available.
Moving on to residential garbage matters, Ligon showed examples of several bags of garbage being left outside of county-issued cans. He added another case of garbage being left in the bed of a truck parked next to the road.
Since the county switched to automated garbage trucks, most people have county-issued cans. However, the rules have gotten more laid back since implementation.
“The original ordinance pretty much said it had to be in a dumpable container, but at some point we back stepped and it’s even the same way with Amory – it says we will pick up every bag of extra garbage and it can be put in another container to protect it from animals. That’s how we wound up with small cheap cans,” Ligon said.
Loose garbage will not be collected, but additional cans cost $6 each per month.
“They’re not being billed for that additional can; they’re being billed for additional service. If they have two cans, every time the truck gets there, it stays longer, it has to cycle twice to dump two cans,” said Doug Wiggins of Three Rivers Planning and Development District.
Solid waste department workers have experienced the risks associated with pickup mishaps.
“I’ve got a guy out on a workman’s comp claim because he stepped out and stepped on wet leaves and fell down and hurt his back. Every time they step out of that truck, there’s the chance they can get hurt,” Ligon said.
Supervisors will take the matter under advisement.
In a related matter, supervisors approved to advertise for a garbage truck to replace one on the Amory route. Wiggins estimates the cost to be between $215,000 and $220,000 and for it to be available in the next fiscal year.
“Most of your departments are funded by tax levies. The solid waste budget is funded by an enterprise fund, which is basically funds received for a service. That’s why we charge $13 per month per household in the county. All that goes into an enterprise fund, which has to stay for use in solid waste,” Wiggins said.
Infrastructure funds
Supervisors awarded a bid to Parson’s Earth Works Inc. of $250,696.40 for the construction of a box culvert underneath Hatley-Smithville Road.
Chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer said the county received its first check for use tax, which deals with internet sales tax proceeds going back to Mississippi’s counties for infrastructure. The matter passed as House Bill 1 in the extraordinary 2018 Mississippi Legislative session.
“We’re supposed to get a percentage, 15 percent of 25 percent, now, and that percentage goes up a little bit in July. In a four-year period, it’ll go up to the full allocation, which is over $1 million,” said District 3 Supervisor Rubel West.
After discussion, the board approved to use the full $126,000 received to go towards the box culvert project.
County engineer Kyle Strong received a letter stating Monroe County’s status of State Aid funds for the current board term is $2,705,472, and the county already has a $181,000 balance. He said the county will receive an additional $30,000 per month from fuel tax.
As far as Local System Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation funds, Monroe County will receive approximately $560,000.
In other business…
Houston updated the board on the status of the former Myrex buildings at Prairie Industrial Park being conveyed back to the City of Aberdeen and county, a topic discussed in several previous meetings.
The State of Mississippi will convey the property on behalf of the Department of Agriculture, and it has to be signed by the governor, secretary of state and head of the Department of Agriculture. Houston added potential tenants have expressed interest for use the buildings.
Supervisors also approved a joint lease-agreement for 97.25 acres of agriculture land to Big Creek Capital LLC at the Prairie Industrial Site. The City of Aberdeen and county jointly own the property.
Essence Walker of Hope, Faith, Love Counseling Service in Aberdeen requested for the board to consider providing funding for accessibility of service and promoting it. Supervisors will explore the possibility later in the year when it comes time to plan the next fiscal year’s budget.
Supervisors received a total of six resumes as of the time of the meeting for the county road manager position.
The board also adopted a proclamation stating March 28 will be Blinded Veterans Day. This year is the first time the county has been requested to declare this proclamation.
A donation of $100 from District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson’s rural recreation fund for the Smithville baseball program was also approved.
Annual contributions of $3,000 each were authorized for the Aberdeen and Amory Main Street associations.