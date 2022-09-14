ABERDEEN – During its Sept. 9 meeting, North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory Chief Executive Officer Jamie Rodgers initiated discussion regarding recent investments at the hospital, along with post-pandemic difficulties faced throughout the entire health care industry.
Since Amory’s hospital transitioned to being under the umbrella of North Mississippi Health Services in 2019, the operating margin has increased.
“At the end of year one of the acquisition, we had an operating loss of about $2 million. Year two, we had an operating income of more than $2.5 million and then this year, we’re on track to be at $4 million in operating margin. What we’re doing with that money is reinvesting it back into the hospital and the facility. We will have invested about $5 million back to that facility,” Rodgers said.
Shortly after the acquisition, there was a $3.5 million project to improve the parking lot and facility. Earlier this year, an investment was announced to upgrade the hospital’s surgical robot with financial assistance from the Gilmore Foundation.
Looking ahead, there are plans to increase the Intensive Care Unit’s capacity by six beds, and the hospital will build out its second C-section room.
Rodgers also noted challenges hospitals face following the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, notably staffing.
“I don’t think there’s a hospital in the nation that has a surplus of nurses right now and oddly enough, lab technicians are in short supply as well. Health systems and the industry, as a whole, have had to revamp the way we compensate nurses,” he said, adding COVID funds have helped facilities with extra expenses. “As COVID fades away, those expenses are really hard to pull back and once those COVID funds dry up, you’ll see community hospitals across the country either close or have a hard time sustaining themselves. We’re in a good position and feel we’re operating efficiently and working hard to retain health care professionals.”
Board president Hosea Bogan asked what is being done to adjust to the shortfall in nurses, and Rodgers said there are several partnerships with nursing programs at local colleges.
He said more than 3,000 nurses did not renew their licenses in 2021 statewide. Compensation has recently increased to entice nursing school graduates into the field.
Board attorney David Houston noted efforts are being made to reach out to congressional leaders to lift the reimbursement cap on Medicare for rural and small hospitals. Rodgers asked for any efforts that can be made to reach out to state legislators, as well, to expand Medicaid.
“We have what we call the working uninsured. We have people who work really hard but just can’t afford insurance and don’t meet the minimal threshold to be provided Medicaid and are really stuck in limbo because they don’t have access to care,” Rodgers said.
In a separate matter, Houston said he is going to organize a meeting with county officials and Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott regarding American Rescue Plan Act projects on which the two entities are partnering.
During his input, Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said his department received an $87,000 grant through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which will be split between two installments.
“That was from a partnership that gives us a really good return,” Crook said.
In a carryover item from the board’s Sept. 6 meeting, supervisors approved a bid from Digital Ally for 20 body cameras and 20 two-camera in-car systems for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Supervisors also approved resolutions authorizing the county to enter into agreements with the cities of Aberdeen and Nettleton to provide solid waste collection services.
There will be a public hearing Sept. 30 for rate increases through the Monroe County Solid Waste Department for county customers. It does not pertain to customers in Aberdeen, Amory, Nettleton and Smithville served by the county.
Supervisors also approved the Fiscal Year 2023 budget, which did not have an objections during a public hearing last Friday.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.