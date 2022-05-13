ABERDEEN – The county’s longtime chief deputy, the late Curtis Knight, was honored during May 6’s board of supervisors meeting. Knight lost his life Feb. 21 after battling health issues.
He worked a total of 28 years in law enforcement and served with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office since 1996. In late 2019, he served as interim sheriff.
The board of supervisors presented his wife, Tina Knight, and daughter, Nikki Wigginton, with a framed resolution for his service to the county.
“Curtis was a good friend of mine, and I talked to him practically every day. He asked me questions, and I asked him questions,” said board attorney David Houston. “He was a fine person and a fine officer in the sheriff’s department, and I miss him every day.”
District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware said Curtis was a joy to be around and he is missed, and board president Hosea Bogan said he admired the work he did for the sheriff’s office.
In other business, District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson asked about setting a date for a public hearing regarding the county’s redistricting. There are two projected maps, and supervisors are undecided on which one to use.
Bogan and Ware decided to talk about their concerns with the proposals before proceeding further.
Board attorney David Houston recapped a meeting from earlier in the week dealing with planned infrastructure improvements at Monroe Regional Hospital. An engineering proposal is expected to be presented at the board’s next meeting.
During his input, county administrator Bob Prisock said he sent letters to rural water associations serving Monroe County regarding funding being made available through the state. The letter encourages them to contact the Mississippi State Department of Health to inquire for more information.
“[District 7 Sen.] Hob Bryan came in and said all the water departments need to have one meeting together to discuss all the water needs people have and put a list together. When they turn in the application, each of them needs to include a paragraph about that meeting and what they discussed and arrived at for who wasn’t being served with water,” said county chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer.
Supervisors approved to grant raises for justice court judges effective July 1, which was part of state legislation.
“I think the association has been pushing for a raise for 20-plus years. I think they deserve a raise like anybody else,” Ware said.
James Woodall of Cook-Coggin Engineers said applications were submitted for emergency road and bridge repair funding for Bartahatchie, Deer and Hatley-Smithville roads. Winning projects are expected to be announced in early June.
In further discussion, he noted utilities need to be relocated from a bridge in need of repair on Deer Road through a local system bridge program (LSBP) project, and supervisors approved to use LSBP funds to cover the cost.
Supervisors approved for Ware to make a $1,000 donation from his rural recreation fund for the headstart program.