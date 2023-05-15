ABERDEEN – Representatives from professional services firm HORNE LLP spoke to the board of supervisors May 1 regarding projects it’s seeking funds for, including infrastructure improvements. One continued talking point was improvements at Prairie Industrial Park.
“The first thing I thought of was the North Star Industrial Complex in Clay County. The governor gave money through the Mississippi Development Authority, as well as Mike Armour at the Appalachian Regional Commission,” said HORNE LLP Senior Manager Luke McAlpin. “That may be the route we want to go.”
Board president Hosea Bogan explained the need to clean up the industrial site to make it more marketable.
“For instance, we’ve had some people come in here because their building was destroyed and if the property had already been cleaned like it should’ve been, it probably would be more justified for them to go look at. The shape it’s in now, it’s not as appealing as it would be if it was cleaned up,” he said.
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West said the county is trying to make the area attractive to more prospective businesses, on top of ones already interested in locating there.
“We’ll definitely find the money to clean it up and as far as introducing what industries may be interested, I would think government contractors the way they’re moving into this area right now,” McAlpin said.
He was also confident of additional federal money to be made available for storm shelters for both individual and community sites. McAlpin was not sure of details or a timeline for additional funding, nor did he have any updates on last year’s safe room grant, which was made available to Monroe County residents.
Supervisors asked about the potential of funding for dome shelters.
“Amory has got to have one. Amory’s gym and all their facilities are gone,” said District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richie.
Bogan said supervisors continue to receive calls from people interested in storm shelters who didn’t sign up during last year’s application process.
Additionally, HORNE LLP Manager Chris Richardson asked for supervisors to prioritize needs for their districts.
In other business, Monroe County Detention Center Jail Administrator Scotty Clark said Mississippi Department of Corrections inmates housed in Noxubee County, along with probation officers from neighboring counties, have assisted Monroe County Work Center volunteers in tornado response. He expected for the outside help to cease later in the week.
“In an event like this, people can really appreciate what they’ve done,” Bogan said.
During unscheduled appearances, Robert Tomey talked about road repair needs on Little Coontail and Old Wren roads.
Monroe County Road Manager Daniel Williams said this year’s road plan includes improvements on Old Wren Road from Lake Monroe Road to Highway 45, and damage to Little Coontail Road from debris removal trucks will be addressed to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
As far as tornado debris removal, Williams said one-third of the work was completed. A total of 61,500 cubic yards was moved as of last Monday morning, and crews were beginning work earlier last week for an emergency cell construction at the landfill.
Williams also said Tombigbee River Water Management District is continuing work to clear tree debris from ditches in areas of the county impacted by March 24’s tornado.
Monroe Journal Sales Manager Paul Fullerton presented an upcoming project for maps of the county and cities. While there was no action taken, West and Richie voiced support.
Supervisors approved to accept a quote for a subscription-based model for county email servers.
The board approved a contract with RH Plumbing for contract work at Monroe Regional Hospital. District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson asked about HVAC repairs, and board attorney David Houston said an asbestos survey was still in the works, which must be completed before the work can begin.
In a separate Monroe Regional Hospital matter, supervisors discussed dissolving its hospital board while retaining one member as an independent contractor for accounting needs. Houston will continue the conversation with the City of Aberdeen.
District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware was approved to donate $500 from his rural recreation fund to support the Aberdeen/Monroe County NAACP’s scholarship fund.
