ABERDEEN – During its Feb. 24 meeting, the board of supervisors approved an additional $10 fee for traffic tickets issued by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which will help fund communication needs for the county. The additional fees, allowed by previous state legislation, go into effect March 1.
“The highway patrol has been doing this I think since 2005 before I became clerk but at that time, the county did not elect [to participate in state legislation],” said Monroe County Justice Court Clerk Tina Morrow.
Traffic citations collected by the court will be sent to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety to be included in a special fund.
“When we want to buy new radios or anything that has to do with communications, we would have to send a purchase order to them and they would send us some of the money,” Morrow said.
The state will retain one percent, and the county will receive $9.90 from each fee. In addition to the sheriff’s office, the funds can be used to benefit Monroe County for communication needs, including the 911 office.
Monroe County Airport Manager Wes Kirkpatrick noted the Columbus and Meridian police departments are close to making significant MSWIN radio purchases by participating in the legislation.
“It might take a year or two to make a major purchase,” Morrow said, adding the Mississippi Highway Patrol was able to purchase in-car computers through the fund.
In a separate matter, county fire coordinator Terry Tucker said he has researched the possibility of the county purchasing used fire trucks. He presented examples of used fire trucks with more than 100,000 miles ranging from $40,000 to $120,000.
“These trucks still have six or seven years of life in them,” he said.
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West asked for an update regarding state legislation being reviewed during this session regarding retirement for volunteer firefighters. Tucker said it was being addressed by the state senate.
Through the potential legislation, funding through a percentage of insurance rebates would provide for lump sum retirement benefits for volunteer firefighters with 20 years of service after they are certified and receive proper training.
Supervisors approved a bid from Hanna Contracting for the parking lot and shooting range berm at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s part-time training academy. The exterior of the training center’s building was recently completed.
During his input, Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook recapped a recent meeting with a group that can help provide inmates with educational experiences. The department’s training center can provide a place for inmates to take steps towards certifications in being forklift operators, for example. Additional skilled trades areas include HVAC and small engine repair.
“I think that is one of the things that will help impact the county’s drug cycle more than anything,” he said.
County administrator Bob Prisock’s update on developments at the Prairie Industrial Site led to continued discussion about improving it.
“As of right now, we need to be working in that direction. I think going forward will put us one step ahead,” said board president Hosea Bogan. “The sheriff’s department is making Monroe County enhanced. They’re not sending people to Jackson [for training]. [The training academy] didn’t just happen by talking about it. I think we need to be working on a plan of action.”
Supervisors discussed setbacks for a potential gas line to the industrial site since one party is not interested in contributing funds this year, but board members asked for Prisock to continue discussions with the Mississippi Public Service Commission about the potential of securing the line.
Supervisors approved a resolution honoring Hamilton students Seth and Levi Burnett for their accomplishments through Daughters of the American Revolution essay competitions.
Board members also contributed rural recreation funds to different purposes.
The Aberdeen Mayor’s Youth Council benefited from $1,000 from District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware, $500 from West, District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson and District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey and $100 from Bogan’s rural recreation funds.
Ware also donated $500 for Aberdeen’s Paradise Alley project. Stand Firm Ministry benefited from $600 from Bogan and $400 from West.
