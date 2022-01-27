ABERDEEN – During Jan. 21’s board of supervisors meeting, board members gave their blessing to close the deal on 16 acres to be used for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s part-time training academy.
While ownership of the land, located across Meridian Street from the Monroe County Detention Center, will open opportunities to apply for grants, District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey shared revenue figures through the department, which can make initial progress on the project.
“This is a project we can see develop right now before our eyes,” he said.
For 2021, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office contributed $401,635.21 to the county’s general fund through inmate book-ins and inmate communications privileges.
For a breakdown, Aberdeen Police Department was billed $45,100 for 150 book-ins, Amory Police Department was billed $42,765 for 187 book-ins, Nettleton Police Department was billed $980 for 31 book-ins, Smithville Police Department was billed $335 for 27 book-ins, and Hatley Police Department was billed $620 for 11 book-ins, according to figures submitted to Richey.
Additionally, the Mississippi Department of Corrections was billed $164,620 for 147 book-ins, and the U.S. Marshall Service was billed $99,760 for 24 book-ins. Revenue from inmate communication privileges totaled $47,455.21.
While supervisors were favorable to spend funds to build the part-time training academy’s classroom either through the 2021 revenue stream or American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, it was decided to wait until February after a meeting with Monroe County Chamber of Commerce and Three Rivers Planning and Development District officials. Supervisors wanted to hear a summary of grants that could help fund it.
“We’ve got three phases, and that would jumpstart phase 1,” said Sheriff Kevin Crook of constructing the classroom building and parking lot.
While revenue from book-ins and inmate communication privileges will continue to produce more revenue, the part-time training academy will bring in even more funds for the county.
County administrator Bob Prisock noted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office revenue stream has increased since Crook took office.
Later during his input, Crook said Monroe County is among three counties in the state in early communication with the Mississippi State Department of Health regarding a grant for testing those booked in at the Monroe County Detention Center for COVID-19. The reimbursement rate is $10 per person.
“It will help us know if they need to go into quarantine or to population,” Crook said.
ARPA options
During January’s Mississippi Association of Supervisors Mid Winter Conference, discussion included counties receiving less than $10 million in ARPA funds are not bound to spend funds for strictly uses such as water and broadband infrastructure improvements.
While county officials recognize the need to work on roads and bridges, there was discussion last week about possibly using some funds for planned improvements at Monroe Regional Hospital, particularly needed electrical and plumbing upgrades.
“I don’t think this is going to break anybody’s bank doing something at the hospital and can really help matters. This hospital is owned by Monroe County and Aberdeen. It’d be nice to get them involved to use some of their ARPA money and some of our ARPA money to do this project,” said board attorney David Houston.
Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott has also been in communication with hospital officials about potential upgrades.
Prairie Industrial Site
For the past several meetings, supervisors have discussed the need to clean up the Prairie Industrial Park, which Williams said is underway. There was further discussion about ways to address property matters.
“Prairie has been neglected, and now we’re bringing it back to where we want it to be,” said District 3 Supervisor Rubel West.
Board president Hosea Bogan said he wants for this administration to take the initiative to get it accomplished to help make it more marketable for business.
Updating maps
While the need for updated county maps was discussed during a previous supervisors meeting, Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson said she has found 42 new roads added from the past 15 years.
County road manager Daniel Williams said several of them are private drives, which brought up the question if they should be included on the map or not.
“I think all the roads should be identified for emergency purposes,” Bogan said.
Sanderson said when new private drives, which include 911 addresses, are added, she notifies the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, MedStat and fire departments.
After further discussion, Williams suggested having two different legends denoting county roads and private drives.
In other business
Supervisors approved an order authorizing Bogan to sign approval for Butler Snow LLP to prepare the county’s Fiscal Year ’21 continuing disclosure submission regarding bonds, which is required annually and states the county is in the terms of agreement.
In 2019, refinancing bonds dealing with Monroe Regional Hospital equated to savings for taxpayers in districts 3 and 4.
During the county engineer input, Bogan asked Cook Coggin engineer Kyle Strong if he has a list of AT&T permits. He said he could get Bogan contact information for an AT&T representative to try locating a master list.
“People in the community need to be aware of if they’re getting [internet],” Bogan said, who has been part of a group pushing for broadband availability through the Okolona City Electric Department, which serves parts of Monroe County.
Supervisors also approved a list of applications for federal assistance for several Natural Resource Conservation Service Emergency Watershed Protection projects including those pertaining to areas of Center Hill, Moore, Coontail, Schlicht, County Line, Bigbee Cutoff and Splunge roads and Old Highway 6.