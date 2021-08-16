ABERDEEN – Raquel Rosamond of LIFECORE gave supervisors an update Aug. 6 regarding its services to Monroe County for the past year. The group, which provides assistance for behavioral health, chemical dependency and developmental disability, has a brick and mortar presence in Amory but serves residents in a number of ways.
LIFECORE has 36 employees assigned to Monroe County, and more than 1,700 patients benefited from services such as mental health and help for chemical dependencies last year.
“That’s a really big number, especially during COVID where we saw a lot of people had stopped and because of the fear of coming into the office. That’s still a very high number,” she said.
Seventy local people were admitted to a residential chemical dependency service last year. LIFECORE also has a presence in local schools. Rosamond also shared the local success of a patient assistance program for medication that provided $77,000 to Monroe County residents.
“One of our main goals is to keep people off the streets, keep them out of jail. We want them to stay in their homes. We want kids to stay in school. Anything we do, it takes each of us in the community,” she said.
Following an executive session, supervisors approved a contract for appraisals through the Monroe County Tax Assessor’s office. The previous contractor retired.
“It’s for the assessor’s office to evaluate 25 percent of the properties in Monroe County per year and 75 percent of the properties on a maintenance basis. It’s a contract that’s a little more expensive than before, by about $15,000, and the total amount of the contract is $188,800,” said board attorney David Houston.
He will review the contract and make any tweaks if needed. The contract is for four years.
County engineer Kyle Strong briefly discussed an upcoming microseal road project, noting increased costs for a recent similar project in Itawamba County. Citing the total of bids for that project, the estimate was $2.5 million, while the Monroe County project was programmed at $1.8 million.
No action is required at this point, but the report gave supervisors an opportunity to plan ahead of the project.
Sheriff Kevin Crook was given permission to send a marked vehicle to be in the funeral motorcade for Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance, who passed away Aug. 4. Crook said he was appointed chaplain of the Mississippi Sheriff’s Association this summer and anticipates to also attend.
District 5 resident Deborah Sharp, who spearheaded a neighborhood petition regarding a nearby overgrown property, asked supervisors for an update on the matter. Her supervisor, Hosea Bogan, said the property owner has moved cars and mowed grass the neighbors complained about.
Houston said if properties are deemed as a hazardous, the board can take action. In this case, however, supervisors did not see it as being to that point.