The board of supervisors approved Aug. 19 to continue its contract with MedStat for ambulance service to Monroe County.
“Our contract comes up at the end of October, and I would like to propose that we don’t make changes and just amend our current contract for ambulance service for another four years,” said David Eldridge of MedStat.
The county has contracted with MedStat since 2007. Chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer asked if the cities contract with MedStat, but Eldridge said it’s a blanket contract for the county through the board of supervisors’ approval.
The board of supervisors approved for the county to absorb solid waste collection for Nettleton. The Nettleton Board of Aldermen recently approved for the county to provide service.
Monroe County Solid Waste Department Manager Tony Ligon also presented updated commercial dumpster rates, which were approved. He presented similar rates a neighboring municipality received from an independent company, saying the county’s rates are still lower.
The county is also in the process of taking over garbage collections for Aberdeen.
“We started putting out commercial cans in Aberdeen and still have a lot of locations to go,” Ligon said.
Board president Hosea Bogan expressed his appreciation for Ligon being informative to the board of supervisors during several recent meetings about his department.
Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook requested for the board’s permission to use funds budgeted for vehicles for the upcoming fiscal year sooner. He said it’s harder to locate pursuit vehicles, and a dealership offered reduced prices on three vehicles. Supervisors approved for the budget to be amended by $70,000 for the vehicles.
During his input, District 3 Supervisor Rubel West proposed for the board to send a letter to all senators and representatives serving the county asking for a status update of the originally planned four-laning of Highway 25.
In other business, representatives of LIFECORE updated the board on its services to the county. In the past year, more than 1,000 Monroe County residents have received care.
“Our county office is in Amory, and they have a pharmacy there and service medical needs and therapy needs. Our crisis stabilization unit is in Tupelo. It’s currently eight beds, and we’re looking to add eight more,” said Raquel Rosamond, director of LIFECORE.
Brian Chisholm, business development manager of Helms Polyfoam, presented the company’s services to the board, which includes solutions for roadway stabilization and water infiltration issues. He explained a resin that’s injected into problematic areas on culverts and drains, for example, which prevents excavation and shorter disruptions to traffic flow.
“Our goal is to work with counties to save money and save time on their infrastructure repair,” he said.
There was discussion regarding the potential lease of property at the Prairie Industrial Site for a prospective company, but no action was taken.
Supervisors approved combined budgets and tax levy requests for the Monroe County and Nettleton school districts. Nettleton’s total combined budget was $16,555,600, and the request was $1,277,915. Monroe County’s total combined budget was $12,498,152.91, and the request was $5,145,648.
The board of supervisors sets the tax levy for both districts from the requests.
District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware was approved to donate rural recreation funds to the Aberdeen football program and the East Coast Softball program, which includes local players. District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey was approved to donate rural recreation funds to Hatley and Amory’s football programs.
