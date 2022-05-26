ABERDEEN – The public will have the opportunity to hear plans for a proposed redistricting map and give input during an upcoming public hearing, following board of supervisors approval May 20.
The public hearing will be held at 9 a.m. June 10 at the Monroe County Chancery Courthouse, located at 201 W. Commerce St. in Aberdeen. Redistricting is a requirement linked to the census.
According to 2020 census data, Monroe County witnessed a population decrease.
In other business, board members were informed of a new permitting process to be done through the county effective July 1 for residential and commercial constructions, which is part of state legislation.
“There’s no penalties with it, but the downside of it is we’re supposed to have a permitting process in place and if we don’t put it in place and somebody builds a sorry home that blows up and kills five people, who is somebody going to sue? They’re going to sue the county,” said board attorney David Houston.
District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson and county chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer both expressed their frustrations with the legislation.
“It’s not that it’s a bad thing, but it won’t be popular,” said District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey.
Houston said the permit process is an unfunded mandate, meaning there’s no money in place for the county to initiate the process, which he said could potentially mean having to hire a building inspector. Generated fees will ultimately go to the Mississippi Department of Revenue.
In other business, Sheriff Kevin Crook gave numbers to supervisors regarding time deputies spent in providing security during a recent two-week murder trial held at the Monroe County Courthouse. Monroe County was used as the venue for the trial of a southwest Mississippi woman found not guilty of killing her 14-month-old stepdaughter.
The total exceeded $40,000, which will not be billed to Monroe County.
Crook also said he, District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware and Vincent Hayes of Stand Firm Ministries presented an idea to the Prairie RCDC about using part of the former Prairie Elementary School as transitional housing for people in the process of getting back into society.
"The main problem we keep seeing over and over is there are plenty of rehabs, but the same thing keeps happening. They get out of rehab and go back to the same place they used to go to, get around the same people, have same family issues and they're back on dope," he said, adding 40 to 80 people could be housed there. "These guys are going to work every day, they're taking care of their facility. They're owning their recovery. They're giving back to the community by cleaning that place up."
He said job providers are in place, and a portion of the residents' pay will go back to the Prairie RCDC.
Further details are being worked out on the matter.
Infrastructure improvements
In addressing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) projects, Houston said he and Richey met with Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott and Monroe Regional Hospital officials earlier in the week about plans for Monroe Regional Hospital improvements.
Before moving forward with the infrastructure project, Houston recommended hiring a company to complete a report detailing the project‘s scope, which is needed before advertising for proposals of bids.
Mitchell, McNut & Sams is working on resolutions dealing with ARPA funds for the hospital and improvements through the Aberdeen Water Department. The county previously approved to give the City of Aberdeen $1 million in ARPA funds to be used toward a potential match for system improvements in areas it serves such as Prairie and Egypt.
Richey said he’d like to add a condition stating everyone at the end of Aberdeen’s water taps has service, specifically noting an area in Darracott. County administrator Bob Prisock also recommended a project manager for the water project.
Billy Richey of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office shared a proposed design of the department’s part-time training facility, which will include a classroom, workout area, locker rooms, office space, a lobby and break room. The price is not available yet.
Prisock and District 3 Supervisor Rubel West both asked if classes such as first aid, CPR and self defense will be offered to the public, which Richey said is favorable.
In another matter, the county received $9,656,000 through a bond it has worked on this year to use taxpayer-free internet sales tax to repair several bridges throughout the county. Supervisors approved to set up an account to draw interest for the funds.
Supervisors approved emergency road and bridge repair fund project applications for Bartahatchie, Deer and Hatley-Smithville roads. West asked about the status of funding the county recently applied for for bridge repairs, but the winning projects had not been announced yet.
In a road matter, supervisors approved to post 35 mile per hour speed limit signs on Hamilton Road, based on the design of the road.
In other business
Supervisors approved for Monroe County Airport Manager Wes Kirkpatrick to purchase a vehicle to be made available for people flying in to the airport to rent.
He said Enterprise previously provided rental cars but stopped in 2020 during the pandemic, and a local car dealership provided rentals until January 2021.
“It really didn’t bother me until the end of last year and first part of this year. We had two industrial prospects who were not able to fly in to our airport because we didn’t have a rental car,” Kirkpatrick said.
He averages two rental car inquires a month but received four this month. Requests include a need for a vehicle all day and overnight.
After discussion, supervisors approved the purchase of a Chevy Trailblazer from Clark Chevrolet. Kirkpatrick expects for the vehicle to be paid for within five years at the current rates. The vehicle will be paid for through the airport’s budget.
“The county needs to look at a service that’s going to benefit the county. When somebody calls and if we don’t have the necessary service we need to have and they turn around and go somewhere else, we need to pick up our step,” said board president Hosea Bogan.
The board also approved resolutions requesting Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District drainage projects on Dry Creek, Grubb Springs Branch and Turner Branch.
A 10-year tax exemption application was approved for True Temper.
The board also approved a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation in strong support of the Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program in regards to an application being submitted by the City of Amory.
Board members also heard a tax savings proposal, first discussed seven months ago, that could save the county $550 in payroll taxes annually per employee, according to presenter Blake Hale.
The service includes perks for employees such as a wellness plan, substance abuse counseling, telehealth and couples counseling.
West asked for Prisock to talk to department heads to gauge employee interest.
In other business, supervisors approved an order authorizing an agreement between the county and City of Amory for the use of the East Amory Community Center and Old National Guard Armory on a per needed basis during the election period between June 1 and Nov. 30.
Before the board approved an AT&T fiber optics permit, Bogan said he thinks the county should be aware of the use of fiber optics through the permit process.