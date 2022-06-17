ABERDEEN – Monroe County supervisors received a stout dose of sticker shock earlier this month when county engineer Kyle Strong shared the preliminary construction estimate for Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s part-time training center.
The estimate for a pre-engineered steel-framed structure on a concrete slab with no interior finishes totaled approximately $600,000, which equaled $100 per square foot.
“We can’t pay that,” said District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey, summarizing the board’s reaction.
After discussing options, District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson expressed his frustration about what was thought to be a simple building project with no frills.
“It can’t be this hard to do,” he said.
Monroe County Chief Deputy Billy Richey, Jr. said once the building is erected, the county will utilize its own personnel to finish the interior and install equipment. The board is continuing to explore its options as far as consultants to provide required construction documents to bid the project.
During last Friday's meeting, county administrator Bob Prisock said he and Richey requested quotes from Neel-Schaffer for engineering for concrete and the building. He expected to received the quotes this week.
In other business, county fire coordinator Terry Tucker and Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson updated the board on upgrades to emergency communications for the county.
“We did a 30-day trial of the new E-dispatch system at the beginning of May. (This system) dispatches 911 calls directly to cell phones of all volunteer firemen. We have just under 200 members to date. The trial went well, and they loved it,” Tucker said.
He cited an example of a recent fire at a cotton seed storage facility outside of Aberdeen. He was able to connect with 27 volunteer firefighters who got off work at 3 p.m. that day and relieved firefighters who had battled the blaze since 6 a.m.
“It saves on batteries so first responders don’t need to keep their radios on all the time. It’s a great system,” he said.
Tucker received the board’s commitment to underwrite the $3,992 annual cost to keep the service activated for 200 volunteer firefighters.
“The cotton seed fire brought up another issue. We need a ladder truck. That fire was 87 feet in the air,” he said.
Tucker suggested shopping for a used truck that still has some years of service life left, which he projected would cost close to $250,000, as opposed to $1 million or more for a new one. He said current options for Monroe County to call in a ladder truck for mutual aid are limited to West Point or Tupelo.
During public appearances, Raymond Layton introduced himself as the new commander of VFW Post #4490 and asked about the prospects of getting the road to the post repaired. County road manager Daniel Williams said it was going to be addressed some time next year.
Layton pledged that the local post is available to provide assistance to any veteran or their family who is in need. He also said the post will provide a wreath for any veteran’s funeral.
“Our veterans are very important. They are our number one priority,” he said.
In a separate matter, board members exchanged some intense concerns about hiring policy for county employees after an issue was brought up by District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware.
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West suggested some benchmarks to consider with matters relating to hiring, setting salaries and approving raises or bonuses.
“Two things need to be considered. First of all, is it justified and secondly, is the applicant qualified?," he said.
Richardson supported West’s concerns, especially in the wake of the projected cost for the training center.
“We’re gong to have to watch our budget more than we have been,” he said.
Board president Hosea Bogan appreciated the frank discussion.
“Until we can come together and not shy away from issues, we won’t move (forward). When we don’t talk, we won’t get anywhere," he said.
The board approved for chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer to execute the grant agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration regarding reconstructing the lighting for the Monroe County Airport’s runway and taxiway.
In another matter, supervisors reappointed Richardson to the Three Rivers Planning and Development District board.
The board also approved Ware’s rural recreation requests of $500 to the Wren RCDC, $1,000 to the Prairie RCDC and $500 each to Hausley Inspiration summer reading program and the B&B Youth Mentoring group.