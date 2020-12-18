ABERDEEN – After discussion Dec. 11, the board of supervisors approved a uniform policy for community center rentals effective until Gov. Tate Reeves’ mask mandate for Monroe County is lifted. As long as the mandate is in place for the county, community centers will be unavailable for rental.
County administrator Bob Prisock introduced the conversation after someone requested to rent Greenwood Springs’ community center for a Christmas gathering with 20 people.
Board president Fulton Ware said no community centers have been allowed to be rented in District 4, but District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey previously okayed a rental for Parham’s community center.
“It’s one family, and they’re trying to do what’s right by not having it at the house. They wanted to spread it out. I didn’t have a problem with it because at the high school, 150 are going into the gymnasium,” said Richey, adding the family committed to wear masks and practice social distancing.
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West, who made the motion, seconded by Ware, said the county should have a uniform approach throughout all five districts for community center rentals.
The vote passed, with Richey and District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson voting against.
“I’m voting no because as long as they abide by the CDC guidelines and mask mandate and the number of people, I don’t see a problem with it,” Richardson said.
West said the county board has adhered to the governor’s rules pertaining to the virus since they’ve been put in place. He said people are more concerned about COVID-19 now as more and more residents are testing positive.
County officials shared their personal stories about it.
“I was diagnosed positive and don’t know how in the world I got it,” said board attorney David Houston. “I had it and I’m thankful I didn’t have a bad case of it all. I feel like I’ve been blessed because I’ve heard stories of people who have been killed by this thing.”
West said he recently tested negative for COVID-19.
“If I didn’t have it, I don’t know what I had but it drove me down. I couldn’t think. I couldn’t function. I don’t know what was going on,” West said.
Ware tested positive recently and shared his experience of being out of breath but was feeling better the next day.
In other business, Houston shared communication he had last week with U.S. District Court Chief Judge Sharion Aycock about the $24.3 million in funding for the Thomas G. Abernethy Federal Building. Appreciation was noted for her work in helping secure it.
County engineer Kyle Strong and county road manager Daniel Williams gave an update on the construction of the Coontail bridge project on the edge of the Aberdeen city limits.
The section of road will be closed early next year to tie the new stretch of road with the existing road.
“To tie that in, the way those curves are, we were hoping to do it and leave the old road open but they’re cutting so deep in that big elevation and it’s just not safe,” Strong said.
Monroe County Deputy Sheriff Curtis Knight brought one of the department’s new SUVs to the meeting for board members to see. He said all of them have been delivered and striped with Monroe County Sheriff’s Office markings.
Supervisors approved Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District (TRVWMD) resolutions for ditches alongside Pine Grove Road and in Nettleton to be cleared, at District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan’s request.
Richardson asked for an update on other TRVWMD projects, saying the county doesn’t want to have a backlog of resolutions.