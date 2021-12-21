ABERDEEN – Members of the board of supervisors expressed appreciation Dec. 10 for state-level efforts to fully fund homestead exemption. Chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer read a letter noting a legislative budget recommendation for Fiscal Year 2023 was approved for $90.5 million for homestead exemption reimbursement.
The figure is an $11.5 million increase statewide.
“That’s going to be about $80,000 for the county,” said board president Joseph Richardson. “It’s been on that legislative list for as long as I’ve been on the board.”
Homestead exemption, a tax provision that must be applied for, reduces property taxes on a person’s primary residence.
According to discussion, the Mississippi Association of Supervisors (MAS) has lobbied for homestead exemption reimbursement to be fully funded. Board members were thankful to MAS and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann.
District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan recommended the board send a thank you letter to MAS and Hosemann expressing the county’s gratitude, which board attorney David Houston offered to write.
Bogan also said the same lobbying methods used for the homestead exemption reimbursement funding should be used for other needs from the state.
“When we come up with some of these items here and we know what needs to be worked on, whatever was used with this we need to keep that in mind and push harder to get those guys’ attention,” Bogan said.
“It’s one of those things that persistence paid off because they kept on every single session,” Richardson said.
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West said 911 funding is another need.
During his input, county engineer Kyle Strong said the bridge on Weaver Creek Road in Becker is now reopened to traffic following repairs.
County road manager Daniel Williams said he’d like to get budgetary pricing on several bridge repairs in order to be more proactive.
He and West were to meet with a Lowndes County official about repairs on a bridge that’s shared by both counties.
“I want to give kudos to Daniel because he is being proactive about the bridges to get this situation resolved. We all need to keep it on unfinished business so we know where we’re at on it,” West said.
In other business, supervisors approved to publish a notice informing Monroe County and City of Amory solid waste customers that there will not be any changes this year with pickup schedules for Christmas and New Year’s.
During his input, county administrator Bob Prisock suggested for each supervisor to review lists of requests submitted by water associations for American Rescue Plan fund consideration. He asked for board members to rate each project in order to come back for discussion.
Board members approved to renew a service agreement with Trane for the chiller at the Monroe County Chancery Building. Prisock said later during the meeting he’ll bring a spreadsheet with all of the county’s service agreements for the next meeting.
In addressing old business, Boozer gave an update regarding Aberdeen’s health department being shut down, saying the closure was due to computer issues. He said the location is back open on its normal schedule of Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Supervisors approved for Richardson to execute a lease agreement by and between JMF Properties and Monroe County to benefit the Mississippi Department of Human Services Child Protective Services.
The board also approved a $1,200 rural recreation donation to Aberdeen Main Street divided among all five supervisors.