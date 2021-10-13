ABERDEEN – Again this year, Medicare Part D participants will have access to free counseling in selecting the best drug plan to meet their individual needs. From Oct. 15 through the open enrollment period ending Dec. 7, qualified counselors will be at easy to access public places on a regularly scheduled basis.
Monroe County Board of Supervisors President Joseph Richardson said that the county supervisors in Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc and Union counties, along with Three Rivers Planning and Development District and the Mississippi Division of Aging and Adult Services, are providing the counseling for free.
Local sites will be set up at the Monroe County Chancery Building, located at 201 W Commerce St. in Aberdeen, on Mondays and Tuesdays and the Monroe County Government Complex, located at 1619 Highland Dr. in Amory, on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
From 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. weekdays, counselors will be in Monroe County to assist Medicare Part D participants search the best option for themselves and even help them enroll on the spot if they prefer. “There is nothing hidden here. This is not a sales scheme. No one will ask for money now or later. The cost of the insurance will be deducted from the person’s Social Security check monthly like other aspects of the Medicare,” Richardson said.
Last year, almost 1,000 participants saved an average of $1,200 annually in out-of-pocket drug costs.
In 2020, county counselors completed 954 comparisons even in the midst of COVID-19 quarantines. Of them, 91 were new to Medicare, 229 elected to keep their current plan, and 634, or 75 percent of those assisted, found a less expensive plan, saving them an average of $1,200 in out-of-pocket costs, Richardson said.
Participants are asked to bring their Medicare card and list of prescriptions. The counseling usually takes about 30 minutes.