ABERDEEN – A 68-acre tract of land near the Monroe County Airport could potentially be developed for hiking, biking and four-wheeler trails. During its Dec. 20 meeting, the board of supervisors approved for county administrator Bob Prisock to apply for a Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks Outdoor Recreation Division grant for the project.
“The grant is funded from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration and is administered by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks. I received a letter directly from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks,” Prisock said after the meeting.
He added the county’s investment would eventually be 20 percent of the project, with the grant reimbursing 80 percent.
“The amount of money varies from the Department of Transportation year to year. For 2020, the minimum grant award is $8,000, and the maximum grant award will be $120,000. The grant is competitive and open to every county in the state. Grants applications need to show need and public support for the project. According to the website, the only trail funded by this program in the past in Monroe County is the Northeast Mississippi Nature Trail in Amory,” Prisock said.
Trails for motorized use will include motorcycles and four-wheelers, while non-motorized trails will be designated for walking and mountain bike use.
The board of supervisors’ approval was conditional upon the right to offer the property to potential industry recruits should the interest arise.
Prisock said he did not have to obligate the property as part of the grant application and would look at other potential sites for public recreation. He said the site was centrally located and would be good for the citizens of Monroe County.
“There are a lot of questions that would need to be answered, but there’s no harm in pursuing the grant,” said board president Billy Kirkpatrick.
The grant application will need to be submitted by Feb. 28.
“We would make every effort to complete this project in 2020,” Prisock said.
In other business, board attorney David Houston steered the board through a minor detail to make sure that all offices of officials retiring at year’s end are officially filled for the two working days that fall between the end of the year and the first day of the new term on Jan. 6.
“I’ve enjoyed working with every board I’ve worked with. Everybody that comes brings something to the table,” said Kirkpatrick, who is, himself, retiring.
He had a final item of spending through his rural recreation fund to propose, which was approved by the board. Six new picnic tables will be purchased for a new pavilion nearing completion on the campus of the Advanced Learning Center in Becker.
The board also approved ad valorem tax exemptions for Axiall, LLC and United Furniture Industries totaling $640,766 for a period of 10 years.
County engineer Kyle Strong updated the board on bridge repair projects in the county, including those on Coontail and Sipsey Fork roads.
Chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer initiated a discussion about exploring methods to collect delinquent taxes.
“We can charge back to homestead exemptions where the seller of property is responsible to pay the delinquent taxes,” he said.
Incoming tax collector Alyssia Wright was on hand to offer clarity on the matter.
“Charge back follows the person, not the property,” she said.
Another ceremonial item relative to the new term was taken care of as Monroe County Justice Court Clerk Tina Morrow received permission to close her office for part of the afternoon Jan. 3 to attend the investiture ceremony at the Monroe County Courthouse in Aberdeen for new judges and other elected county officials.
“Just be sure to put on the notice what time you’ll be back,” Houston said.