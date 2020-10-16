ABERDEEN – During its Oct. 5 meeting, Galloway-Chandler-McKinney Insurance agent Mike Manning updated the board of supervisors on the transition in medical coverage for county employees.
He cited an example of miscommunication creating unnecessary problems for an employee filing claims for medical procedures. Manning tweaked a biblical maxim to make his point.
“Miscommunication is the root of all evil. This person had the wrong information,” he said.
The first problem Manning cited as his example was that an employee’s medical test results conducted at an in-network clinic were sent to a lab out of network. He added the out of network lab conducted a broad panel of tests that were not ordered, resulting in a hefty bill to the employee.
“It’s not our problem but it is our problem,” he said, referring to his task as an insurance agent to sort out the blame and spare the employee’s responsibility to pay the bill.
County administrator Bob Prisock inquired about whether getting prescriptions has gotten any easier since the county switched to United Health Care’s formulary B plan.
“It’s really too early to tell. I’ve had positive comments from two people. Nobody has called me about that. I do believe things have settled down greatly,” Manning said.
He has ordered prescription plan cards that will be distributed to all employees after they arrive.
Moreover, Manning said expenses associated with run-out claims under the self-funded plan were substantially reduced from an estimated $300,000 for three months of claims to $114,000 through the end of August, thanks to the side effects of the pandemic.
“September may kill us, but it’s unlikely,” he said, pointing out that one more month remained in that quarter for which data has not yet been reported.
During the supervisors’ input, District 3 Supervisor Rubel West recommended the board to proceed with getting appraisals for Monroe Regional Hospital and a building in Amory proposed to be developed into a drive-thru satellite location for certain services of the county tax assessor and collector’s offices. Prisock will get quotes together to report to the board.
In another item on the agenda, the board appointed Diane Bryant to the Tombigbee Regional Library System’s administrative board of trustees for a five-year term. Pat Hall is the other representative from Monroe County currently serving on that board.