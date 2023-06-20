ABERDEEN – During its June 5 meeting, Monroe County Solid Waste Department Director Tony Ligon updated the board of supervisors about activity at the county landfill.
The landfill undertook emergency measures to construct a new cell as tornado debris from throughout the county has been brought in seven days a week since removal began.
“We were able to start dumping on June 1, pushing stuff off of the hill. Within the next couple of days, we’ll be a third of the way across. There’s a lot of stuff out there,” Ligon said of the new cell.
He said intake has decreased from as many as 40 loads per day to eight loads received on June 4. In the event of another natural disaster of this magnitude, space limitations will make it necessary for property owners to burn fallen timber rather than to dispose of it at the landfill.
Ligon asked for more crushed rock and sand to be brought in to stabilize roads at the landfill that have been worn down by the steady stream of large tandem trucks bringing debris for disposal.
In a related matter, Ligon received permission to advertise for bids for new garbage trucks.
“We’re looking for smaller, lighter trucks in the future,” he said.
County road manager Daniel Williams was pleased to hear that, saying it would decrease the wear on county roads from heavy trucks.
County administrator Bob Prisock updated supervisors on developments at the Prairie Industrial Park, saying he continues to work with Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dennis Jarvis on recruiting prospective tenants, including a possible catfish processing operation.
Dean Irvin from the Prairie Station shooting range reported on activity since competitions began in January.
“We’re trying hard to be a good part of the community. We’ve had a good working relationship with the community out there and even made a little money,” he said.
He said an upcoming charity event is expected to draw roughly 100 participants but reported issues with his tenants on the rent for using the facility. The rapid onset of summer heat has also reduced the numbers of participants coming.
Irvin said improvements are planned during the summer while attendance is slim, including an outdoor range.
“I’d like to do something to keep the crowds coming instead of dying off as it has been doing,” he said.
The supervisors approved a motion made by board president Hosea Bogan to suspend the rent for the charity event.
In other business, supervisors approved the hire of Rhonda Allred as deputy court administrator for the First Chancery District.
Three supervisors also received permission to make rural recreation donations to various groups in their districts.
Bogan donated $1,000 to the youth department of Carter’s Chapel, District 3 Supervisor Rubel West donated $4,000 to the Hamilton Softball Boosters, and District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware donated $500 to the Prairie RCDC and Hausley Inspiration.
