ABERDEEN – During Aug. 1’s board of supervisors meeting, Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson shared insight on the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s Individual Safe Room Pilot Program, which opened that day.
Through the program, applicants could be eligible for a 75 percent reimbursement or up to $3,500 for the cost of installing a storm shelter or safe room. The last day for people to apply online at https://my.msema.org/ is Oct. 31.
“After Oct. 31, they will see how much money they have left. Then they will open it up to a few more counties and possibly have another grant after that,” Sanderson said.
Monroe County is one of eight counties currently served by the pilot program.
“The applicant will fill out the first page, while the second will be completed at our office,” Sanderson said after distributing samples of the two-page applications to the supervisors for reference.
She said homeowners must still be prepared to budget at least $3,000 in addition to whatever reimbursement may be received. Shelters must be Federal Emergency Management Agency-approved and be installed by certified contractors.
Sanderson said successful applicants will be guided though the process step-by-step.
“I’m grateful for the effort that you have put in to make this come to pass. A lot of people are very concerned about storm shelters,” said board president Hosea Bogan, who expressed his appreciation to Sanderson for her service.
Building regulations
Earlier this year, supervisors discussed state legislation requiring permitting as a condition to construction across Monroe County. Last week, board attorney David Houston advised supervisors that they will need to take action in establishing a permit authority to administer provisions of the new law.
“A lot of counties are going into the permitting business for construction. Some people are charging a fee for issuing a permit. They are setting up a permitting authority somewhere within the county. Various counties are doing it various ways. This is something that needs to be done at some time, and not too far in the future,” he said.
Provisions of the new law will affect remodeling work of $10,000 or more and new construction of $50,000 or more.
During last Friday’s supervisors meeting, board attorney David Houston presented an ordinance for consideration, which was approved. There will not be a permitting fee, and it will go into effect 30 days after being published.
Agriculture and commercial buildings and projects completed by the property owner and someone related to the property owner to a certain kinship are exempt.
District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey, who is a contractor, himself, enumerated the factors involved to administer and enforce a permitting authority in the county.
“It won’t be fun. Sooner or later, you might have one (inspector) who looks at construction work, and you’ll have to pay him. He’s got to know (all the trades involved) at each step of the project and sign off on it. He’s got to have a truck and insurance,” he said.
Houston described the limited scope of the permitting authority as ensuring that the contractor for a project is licensed.
“That’s a good thing,” Richey said.
In other business, circuit clerk Dana Sloan updated the board on changes in voting districts across the county through redistricting.
“The changes for the supervisory district and legislative district lines will not take effect until next year, so voting locations for the next election will not be affected,” she said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.