ABERDEEN – As part of Nov. 2’s board of supervisors meeting, county administrator Bob Prisock gave an update about the forthcoming relocation of Aberdeen’s veteran services office from American Legion Post 26 to the third floor of the Monroe County Chancery Courthouse downtown.
“We are looking at putting in new laminate flooring but have to get some roof leaks fixed first. We hope to have the service center staff in their new quarters by the end of the year,” he said.
Prisock also read a letter of reply from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety regarding a proposed driver’s service station in Amory. The letter stated department officials are still evaluating the feasibility of launching the new location.
In other business, Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson updated the board on mask deliveries to communities throughout the county.
“Several churches have still called, and I’m delivering,” she said.
Sheriff Kevin Crook passed along some positive response from people who have called, complimenting the courtesy offered by 911 dispatchers. Sanderson replied by relaying a compliment received from a state agency.
“She said that as many dispatch centers as she has had to deal with, that we have the most polite and helpful dispatchers that she has ever dealt with,” she said. “We’re going to send her a thank you card.”
Chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer opened a bid for joint sealant repair at the Monroe County Government Complex, and District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson suggested it be taken under advisement since it was the only one received for the project. During its Nov. 6 meeting, supervisors accepted the bid.
Bids received electronically for road department supplies were rejected because they were incomplete. The county will re-advertise for bids.
“It’s frustrating,” Prisock said.
Boozer listed approvals received from the Mississippi Department of Revenue for 10-year ad valorem tax exemptions for various Monroe County industries awaiting resolutions of approval from the supervisors, including Axiall LLC’s Aberdeen and Prairie plants; United Furniture Industries’ locations at Amory, Wren and Nettleton; Homestretch, Inc.; Kemira Chemicals; Faulkner Real Estate; Avid Boats LLC; and Nauticstar LLC.
County engineer Kyle Strong updated the board on debris cleanup on Wilson Creek.
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West asked when crews were going to get to Hamilton Road, and Strong said they were getting close to the area.
West said area residents were well pleased with progress to date.
Prisock also updated the board on meetings he had with timber harvesters that are putting together bids for clearing forested areas for the expansion of the county landfill. He is still awaiting bids for the work.
Richardson requested a donation from his rural recreation fund for repair and refurbishing work at Rod Brasfield Park in Smithville. The board approved a $1,000 donation to the Town of Smithville Events Committee for the work.