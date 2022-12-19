ABERDEEN – The board of supervisors addressed county road maintenance Dec. 5, including the opening of bids for various materials for 2023. County road manager Daniel Williams also requested scaling back on bushhogging in certain areas.
“We would like to eliminate most of our bushhogging operations, especially in the rugged terrain of the 1st and 2nd districts, where we sustain the most equipment damage. It’s not an easy job, and parts are getting harder to find,” he said.
Williams hopes roadside spraying applications will eliminate much of the need for bushhogging alongside secondary county roads. Spraying is scheduled to begin by early April, with second and third applications in June and early August.
“Roads where churches are located need to look good,” said board president Hosea Bogan.
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West added areas near schools also need to be well maintained.
During his input later in the meeting, West expressed his appreciation to county road crews for speedy repairs to a culvert washed out on Wolfe Road north of Caledonia during a recent storm.
“School bus service could resume that afternoon, and the driver was very appreciative. They did a good job. I didn’t realize the amount of traffic there is on that road,” he said.
County airport manager Wes Kirkpatrick updated the board on airport operations and policy adjustments.
“We’ve never had a published rates and charges policy. I’ve been working on this with the committee for a while, and we’re all in agreement with the proposed rates,” he said.
Kirkpatrick shared the committee’s desire to seek approval for adding a fuel flowage fee for hangar tenants who have their own tanks.
“I found in the airport board minutes from 1974 that there already was such a fee that I didn’t know about, and it was three cents per gallon. The committee agreed on 15 cents per gallon for fuel ordered by customers to fill their tanks,” he said.
He explained a flowage fee covers the airport’s liability for any damages to facilities that could potentially occur when fuel is delivered to a customer’s tank.
“It’s a common practice for most airports that have tenants that store their own fuel,” he said.
Presently, the Monroe County Airport has one tenant with a jet who maintains independent fuel storage.
Kirkpatrick also said hanger rentals for hangars built in 2006 will increase from $100 per month to $136, and rates for hangars built in 2012 will increase to $148.
“We based the increases on the consumer price index,” he said.
Daily rates for aircraft storage in a hangar are also listed in the updated policy. Rates will be reviewed annually.
Monroe County Solid Waste Department Director Tony Ligon also updated the board on adjustments requested at the county landfill.
“We’re working on a new cell, but five on the six soil samples returned so far failed the permeability test, so we’ll need to bring in more clay gravel. There’s too much sand in the fill dirt,” he said.
Ligon also asked to raise the height restriction on fill in current cells until the new cell can be approved for dumping.
“One thing after another has slowed us down,” he said.
County administrator Bob Prisock said the first of two federal grants from the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund totaling $95,308 were received.
“There will be another one next year. This is federal money I applied for that we can spend on anything,” he said.
Board attorney David Houston said another opioid settlement in the amount of $7,178.09 was received.
“We’re involved in several cases, so there are more coming our way,” he said.
He also reported on a meeting about improvements for Monroe Regional Hospital held between the consulting engineer, city officials and representatives of the hospital.
“They put together a succinct course of action, and we will have another meeting to discuss funding,” he said.
Houston added the scope of the work will concentrate on upgrades to electrical and heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems at the hospital. He expressed his appreciation for the leadership of owner Dr. Kirnjot Singh in undertaking interior renovations to compliment mechanical upgrades in the face of anticipated hospital closures elsewhere across Mississippi.
“A good hospital administrator is like a good football coach. Dr. Singh has a vision for the future, and we’re fortunate to have him,” West said.
