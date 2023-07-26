ABERDEEN – Throughout the state, the Small Business Administration has approved roughly $19 million in loans in response to tornadoes that struck in late March. Of that total, nearly $10 million has been approved for Monroe County.
“Most of the money is going into this county because people are applying and being approved,” said SBA representative Angel Class during July 21’s board of supervisors meeting.
For the county, 229 homeowners and 70 businesses have already applied.
“Saying that, that’s 229 families staying in Monroe County and not moving somewhere else,” said District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey.
Board president Hosea Bogan asked how many people have been displaced from the county, but Class, who was unaware, said the Federal Emergency Management Agency should have that information.
For businesses, roughly $8.2 million has been approved, while roughly $1.5 million has been approved for homeowners.
“If anyone who was already approved for a loan and wants to mitigate for the future, if they’re approved and get the extra 20 percent of funds, they won’t start paying until 24 months after,” Class said.
The interest rate after that time is 2.3 percent.
Class said some applicants may run into situations in that more paperwork is required.
In other business, circuit clerk Dana Sloan said roughly 2,000 cards informing registered voters of their polling locations were returned in the mail, which is a better return rate compared to those sent through the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office ahead of a previous election.
“People move and don’t think to change their address on voting records. They do for tags and driver’s licenses but not for voting,” she said.
Supervisors approved a request from United Way of Northeast Mississippi President Patti Parker for a $1,000 donation for an addiction summit hosted each April.
“We have gotten about $30,000 already from settlements and although we are a small fry compared to the big picture throughout the nation, we do not have to set up an opioid fund. This is one of the purposes of this money, for the remedial effects of the opioid epidemic,” said board attorney David Houston.
In discussing American Rescue Plan Act-funded projects, Houston said plumbing and sewer upgrades are underway at Monroe Regional Hospital. Supervisors approved to move forward with the publication for electric and mechanical improvements. Bids will be opened Aug. 24.
A second public hearing was also held regarding property cleanup alongside Moccasin Drive.
While supervisors ultimately determined for county road manager Daniel Williams and Richey to keep a check on the continuing cleanup to report back to the board, discussion led to the county’s authority in cases such as these.
Monroe County does not have an ordinance to address unsightly properties but can intervene if they create a safety hazard.
“As long as it’s not a hazard to the public, you can’t keep harassing people over and over again. It’s not ideal, but there are other properties all over the county that aren’t ideal,” Williams said.
Monroe County Chief Deputy Billy Richey said it’s hard to find a line to keep everyone happy when it comes to regulations governing personal property.
“It can infringe on your rights and liberties of what you can do on your land because that’s big government to an extent and can grow into that. You could come on my property and say you don’t like me having a dog and now you want them to do an ordinance about my dog,” he said.
County officials tried to mediate between the property owner and neighbors who have complained, and Williams suggested for neighbors to consider helping with cleanup.
In a separate matter, Billy said the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s extent of animal control is going to be limited to addressing the county’s dangerous dog ordinance, such as instances of attacks on people and animals. He said people have brought in dogs to try treating the holding area like a dog pound, saying the department is not accepting them anymore.
In other business, supervisors approved a pay request for improvements to bridges on Weaver Creek, Scribner Lake, Box, Votech and Lackey roads. Additionally, the board approved a contract for bridge repairs on Old Highway 6, Parham Store, Adams and Sipsey Fork roads.
The Bartahatchie Road bridge is getting closer to the point of being advertised for repairs.
