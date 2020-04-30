ABERDEEN – During its April 24 meeting, the board of supervisors discussed Monroe County’s high number of positive coronavirus cases to date, asking what the best method is of raising awareness to flatten the curve.
The county leaders’ plea to the public is to follow safety guidelines set forth by state and federal authorities to prevent the further spread of the virus.
Following an executive order signed by Gov. Tate Reeves that day, there is a safer-at-home order issued through May 11. It encourages people to stay at home unless they need to leave for essential activities and essential travel such as getting needed supplies, caring for the vulnerable population and going to work.
Social distancing guidelines and groups of 10 or more at non-essential gatherings are forbidden.
“I’ve been at Wal-Mart and Piggly Wiggly and would say upwards of 80 percent of the people were wearing masks,” said county administrator Bob Prisock.
District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson shared a different kind of personal experience.
“I did online pickup yesterday morning and saw people coming in and out with non-essential things and families with no protective equipment like it was any other day, and that’s the issue,” he said. “I wish there was something we could do to make people understand to take this a little more serious. Otherwise, we’re prolonging this.”
Through the governor’s new order, retail businesses are to implement reasonable measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which include limiting the number of customers inside their stores to no more than 50 percent the capacity and making hand sanitizer available upon entry.
Other points of the safer-at-home order include restaurants remaining to operate through only drive-thru, delivery and curbside pickup and elective medical and dental procedures and surgeries resuming as allowed by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Gyms, salons and movie theaters are among businesses to remain closed.
Prisock added once the government fully reopens the economy, he hopes it continues to stress the importance of people continuing to follow safety precautions.
“I think once you get people back to work, it will get these people out of grocery stores and Wal-Mart. There are crowds at those places all day long now. Where it used to be crowds at those places after 4:30, now it’s all day long,” said District 3 Supervisor Rubel West, stressing people should follow precautions set forth by the government.
Richardson complimented the county building and grounds department for installing safeguards at the courthouses and government complexes.
“We’re following the recommendations. MEMA is our expert, and we’re following everything and more than what they’re telling us to do,” Priscock said.
A positive note from coronavirus relief was Monroe County Airport Manager Wes Kirkpatrick’s news that the CARES Act is providing between $65,000 and $70,000 for the county’s match of this year’s airport improvement project and for basic operating expenses.
“They don’t want it for any development or land purchases. I first inquired about it to purchase the hangars, and they said it’s possible but it’s going to take a lot more work. I’m working with them for submitting the invoice on my truck and if they don’t want that, I’ll start submitting all my normal receipts and draw that money down over time,” he said.
Following discussion of a need back to citizens, each board member donated $500 from his rural recreation fund to benefit the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry and the Amory Food Pantry.
In other business
Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook was approved expenses for airfare for two deputies to travel to Oregon to apprehend a custodial kidnapping suspect. His department will pursue restitution from the suspect for the travel expenses to be paid back to the county.
Further details are expected after the suspect’s arrest and extradition to Monroe County.
He also noted the work center inmates began picking up litter throughout the county last week.
“Since they’re not coming in contact with anybody, they opened that up. We were the first in the state to get the green light to do it,” Crook said. “We’re going to try to triple the size of the trash pickup since the inmates can’t help out anywhere else.”
Prisock discussed the success the county has recently had by selling vehicles on Govdeals.com, including the sale of a ‘96 model truck with 380,000 miles that recently netted $3,100 for the county. Within two hours of listing a ‘09 model Chevy Tahoe with 280,000 miles listed on the site, he began receiving telephone inquiries.
Prisock gave an update about the attempt to resolve telephone issues at the Monroe County Courthouse. Chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer shared his own experience, saying he called the tax collector’s office and got an automated message saying he was the second caller in line and his wait time would be one minute. Fifteen minutes later, he was told his wait time would be six minutes.
Supervisors approved orders dealing with an Emergency Watershed Protection Project linked to issues on Union Grove, Camargo, Cowley, Smithville and Athens-Quincy roads and Pickle Drive linked to heave rains in early February.
The board approved 10-year tax exemptions to Faulkner Real Estate LLC totaling $1.9 million for the Avid Boats property and $274,333.92 for Avid Boats.