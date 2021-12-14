While disruptions with the supply chain and logistics are being felt by consumers on a number of levels, school cafeterias are facing their own challenges as well.
Nettleton Food Service Director Carolyn Barber said issues include distributors not being able to supply the district’s grocery deliveries on time, which stems from getting supplies to their warehouses and staffing shortages.
“First of all, I would like to assure the students, parents and faculty in our district that our food service department is doing everything we possibly can to ensure that the students in our district receive a good nutritious breakfast and lunch each day. We have faced some challenges, as well as other districts in our area, but we are overcoming them each day,” Barber said.
She said issues with supplies create a chain reaction through the supply chain.
“Due to this, we are unable to serve each week what is on our weekly menus. So I have been going to local stores and Sam's and buying some supplies and groceries and changing menus and fixing a different item that we might have on hand in our freezers and storage rooms. This is a global problem, and our distributors are hoping things will get better soon,” Barber said.
Improvising menus can pose challenges to keep students excited about choices.
“In order to push for students to continue to eat in the cafeteria, our cafeteria managers try their hardest to make substitutions with items that the students are sure to love. The managers and food service workers are on the front lines; therefore, they hear the comments and concerns from our students and they use this feedback when making adjustments to the menu when substitutions have to be made,” said Aberdeen School District Food Services Director LaTosha Hubbard.
She added students have offered both positive and negative comments amid the current supply chain situation.
“It's always good to receive positive feedback because this lets us know that we are headed in the right direction, and satisfying the students is our ultimate goal. In terms of negative feedback, we just use this as an opportunity for growth. For example, in the last couple of weeks, we have not been able to get biscuits; therefore, this limits our breakfast selections to cereal and pastries. Our students are not happy about this change. However, we will use this as an opportunity to introduce new breakfast items to the menu,” Hubbard said.
Amory School District Food Service Director Steven Stockton frequents grocery stores and other sources daily to compensate for the disruptions.
“We’ve been having problems for months,” he said.
The Monroe County School District is witnessing the same drawbacks as other districts also.
“I can’t really say much. We’re having issues like everyone else. We’re not experiencing any extreme shortages but we have supply issues across the whole menu – not just particular items,” said Monroe County School District Food Service Director Christopher David.
Monroe County School District Business Administrator Tracy McCollum shared a few more details during November’s school board meeting.
“Our frozen (foods) trucks are four deliveries behind, and dry (foods) trucks are two deliveries behind,” she said.
Monroe County Superintendent of Education Brian Jernigan said he and Davis contacted a contracted supplier to find out why the commodities had not arrived.
“They had the dry goods in Corinth on a truck, but they can’t get drivers,” Jernigan said.
It’s unclear how long the food shortages may last.
“The Mississippi Department of Education Child Nutrition Statewide Purchasing System has worked tirelessly with distributors to find alternate providers for food and supplies for Mississippi school districts. We may see periodic shortages on some foods and supplies, but it's mainly due to late and off scheduled deliveries because of the shortage of truck drivers,” Hubbard said.
For September, the Nettleton School District served approximately 18,000 lunches and 11,000 breakfast meals to the students.
“Our students are being served a full component meal each day for breakfast and lunch. At lunch, we are still being able to offer two entree choices, two vegetable choices, milk choices and a choice of a fruit cup or juice each day for lunch. We are sorry for the inconvenience it may cause parents because of the many menu changes but we are all striving for the same goal to feed the children of Mississippi,” Barber said.
For the Aberdeen School District, the shortages haven’t posed a major impact on breakfast and lunch counts because of flexibilities allowed by the United States Department of Agriculture in terms of menu planning.
“We also have the ability to make emergency purchases when needed. Emergency purchases include ordering from vendors off-bid or purchasing items from local retailers and suppliers. We plan our menus according to the USDA guidelines but we have informed school officials, students and the public that the menu is subject to changes due to the current supply chain issues.
“All in all, this school year has been a challenge, but it has made the child nutrition staff of Aberdeen School District stronger and better. We have endured so much these last few months but when you have an amazing team that loves what they do, nothing can stand in their way. For the month of October, we saw an overall increase in meal counts and reimbursement so this further shows that we are standing strong and persevering, in spite of the difficult challenges that we are facing,” Hubbard said.
Jim Keith, board attorney for the Monroe County School Board, weighed in on the subject of supply shortages during November’s meeting.
“It’s a statewide problem. The best story I’ve heard was one school that ran out of food started serving peanut butter sandwiches. A little boy told the cafeteria manager, ‘It’s about time you served some food worth eating.’ True story,” he said.