ABERDEEN – An auction Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will give buyers the opportunity to bid on vehicles, tools and other items seized by law enforcement or declared surplus by the county.
“It’s an absolute auction where everything goes to the highest bidder regardless of the price,” said auctioneer Nick Clark. “There will be everything from Crown Victorias to Tahoes to Toyotas to pickups and vans.”
As of last Wednesday, there was a total of 27 vehicle to be auctioned, and he expected the number to increase by auction day.
He added a Harley Davidson Fatboy, an Arctic Cat side by side, an approximate 24-foot camper, an aluminum jon boat and a school bus are among the vehicles. All purchases will be as-is.
“You’re going to get a deal when you come to an auction but you take a chance,” Clark said. “Most vehicles have titles and anything the county has a title for, they’ll give it to them. If it doesn’t crank, we’re going to tell people.”
He said vehicles that do run will be cranked.
Vehicles up for auction include county-owned assets and seized, stolen and abandoned ones that have undergone the proper legal processes to be auctioned.
There will also be hand tools and a few power tools in the auction. No firearms will be auctioned to the public but rather only sold to federal firearms licensed dealers.
“Counties periodically declare things as surplus. There’s still life left in them but not much. They put the money back in the general fund trying to be good stewards of the money,” Clark said.
The auction will be held on the back side of the MCSO near the county work center, which is located at 700 N. Meridian St. in Aberdeen.
Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted.
“There’s an eight percent buyer’s premium, so if you buy something for $100, it will be $108. We also include sales tax but we don’t charge sales tax for vehicles since that will be charged when people purchase their license plates,” Clark said.