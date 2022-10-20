Aberdeen Historic Preservation Commission Chair Kathy Seymour, left, explains steps about the proposed Baptist Ville Historical District during an Oct. 13 information meeting at Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church.
Aberdeen Historic Preservation Commission Chair Kathy Seymour, left, explains steps about the proposed Baptist Ville Historical District during an Oct. 13 information meeting at Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church.
Pictured is the boundary of the proposed Baptist Ville Historical District.
ABERDEEN – Efforts are underway to document homes and structures in the areas of Vine, Short and N Matubba streets for the proposed new Baptist Ville Historic District. During an Oct. 13 public meeting, it was noted residents in the area can expect to see someone photographing all buildings in the area from public right-of-way areas.
“It’s an honor to be on the Register of Historic Places. It does not in any way control what you do with your property,” said Kathy Seymour, chairperson of the Aberdeen Historic Preservation Commission. “If your building or property is on the National Register, that protects it from the federal government taking it for something like urban renewal.”
While historic district status doesn’t provide for any federal financial assistance for home improvements, it could lead to potential state and federal tax credits further in the process.
The research is projected to go before the review board at the Mississippi Department of Archives and History in July 2023 before going to the National Park Service for consideration. It could be a year before the proposed historic district is approved.
“This puts Aberdeen in the sisterhood, or brotherhood, with other registered districts throughout the country because this is with the National Park Service,” said Lydia Charles of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.
Aberdeen already has more than 500 buildings in designated historic districts, and the proposed Baptist Ville district, an area known for its Black Baptist churches through the years, would add an additional 250 buildings, roughly.
“We discovered there is so much people need to know about this part of town and how important it has been to the history of Aberdeen. When we get done with this one, we hope we can move to the south side of town,” Seymour said.
Baptist Ville is included on the city’s Black History Trail. Through the ongoing survey, planned to continue in November and December, distinct architectural styles, materials and alterations will be recorded.
Jaime Destefano, a survey and National Register consultant who is leading the survey, invites people with older photos of the area and stories about its history to meet with her. To reach her, email jdestefano@impact7g.com.
Buildings in the district must be at least 50 years old to be eligible, but others can be resurveyed in 10 years to be added to the register.
