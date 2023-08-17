ABERDEEN – Mayor Charles Scott has been working directly with the Northeast MS Intermodel Transit Association for a survey to gather data about residents’ transportation needs and hopefully connect with partnering agencies to provide for them.
The survey is open to participation from throughout Monroe County, and information gathered focuses on accessing health care; work and grocery needs; and social interaction.
“We’re trying to see needs through the survey and access and recognize where we’re struggling and pinpoint directly what we need and find partnerships to build their transportation,” said Tonya Rhea Murphree, regional mobility manager with Northeast MS Intermodel Transit Association. “It’s like a missing puzzle piece to connect the rider to the agency or private organization that may provide transportation. If we don’t have that in place with our stakeholders, then we have to format and try to find those people what they need to get them to their doctor’s appointments.”
She said Medicaid allows non-emergency transportation for doctor’s visits, but there’s still a need throughout northeast Mississippi for rides to grocery stores, work and community centers, for example.
“We saw during COVID, so many of our elderly people were secluded and depression came. Getting back to those areas that provide social interaction is important not just for the elderly but for the ones with lack of transportation. They may have lack of income, have one vehicle or live in rural areas,” Murphree said.
She said several communities partner with outside agencies to help provide transportation.
Working out of the Oxford-University Transit, Murphree said Northeast MS Intermodel Transit Association partners with the National Center for Mobility Management and the Easter Seals.
In addition to taking the survey by scanning the pictured QR code, surveys are available at the Aberdeen city clerk’s office at City Hall and the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau.